Have you seen Barbara? Concerns for missing 'vulnerable' woman
- Credit: Met Police
A vulnerable woman with dementia has gone missing from Hackney.
Barbara Thaxton, 67, is believed to left her Hackney home at approximately 5.35pm on Monday (December 27).
She was seen at Farringdon Underground Station at 8pm that day, where she was captured on CCTV close to the barriers.
Barbara's family - together with police - are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare, and say she may appear confused because of her dementia.
When last seen, the 67-year-old was wearing a woollen fleece/hooded top with thick grey and black stripes, dark coloured trousers and dark coloured shoes.
She was also carrying a light coloured mesh-type material bag. Both of Barbara's feet are bandaged.
Anyone who has seen Barbara is asked to call the Missing Persons Unit at the Central East BCU via 101 quoting reference CAD 5436/29Dec.
