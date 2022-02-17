Have your say on future playgrounds in Hackney

Clapton Pond's play area now features a large wooden bird, a playground tunnel and new landscaping - Credit: Gary Manhine

Residents are being invited to have their say on future Hackney play areas.

Consultations on design proposals for Clapton Common, Hackney Downs, Well Street Common and Stonebridge Gardens, also known as Snake Park, are open until March 31.

And further work to improve play areas in Butterfield Green, Clapton Square, Haggerston Park and Stoke Newington Common will begin this spring as part of a £2million investment

Part of the funding (£60,000) saw the revival of a play space in Clapton completed last December.

Cllr Caroline Woodley, cabinet member for families, early years, parks and play, described outdoor play as "vital for children’s physical, mental and emotional health".

The play area in Clapton Pond boasts new landscaping, a playground tunnel, and a large playable wooden bird, which has replaced the older equipment.

In addition, there are now more seating options alongside new stumps and boulders for active play.

Local park users, residents and children were consulted on design proposals to improve the play area between February and April 2021.

The final design for the play area was reviewed and changes were made using feedback received, in collaboration with the Clapton Pond Neighbourhood Action Group and the council’s Parks and Green Spaces team.

Cllr Woodley added: "I took on political responsibility for Hackney’s parks and green spaces last February, around the time this consultation began.

"It’s been a real joy to see the outcome of such a positive collaboration in Clapton Pond and to engage in improvements we’re making to other play areas across the borough."

The investments are part of the council’s strategy to create a more child-friendly borough, which also includes dedicated planning rules, and the introduction of Low Traffic Neighbourhoods and School Streets.

Consultations on the next phase of play area improvements across Hackney are now open.

Have your say on design proposals for Clapton Common, Hackney Downs, Well Street Common and Stonebridge Gardens by March 31.

Find out more at hackney.gov.uk/playgrounds