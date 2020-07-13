Search

New advice service set up for Hackney veterans during coronavirus crisis

PUBLISHED: 17:19 13 July 2020 | UPDATED: 17:19 13 July 2020

An army veteran. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA.

An army veteran. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA.

PA Archive/PA Images

Older veterans in Hackney can now access specialist advice and information during the coronavirus pandemic.

A new service was set up by the charity Age UK after a donation from the Armed Forces Covenant Fund which gives grants to community projects.

Adam Pervoe, the service’s manager, said: “Right now, it’s more important than ever that people are connected to local sources of support.

“We urge older veterans to call us and make sure they’re receiving all the support that’s out there during this challenging time. Whether it’s checking you’re getting the right benefit entitlements, or you need practical help with something, just get in touch.

He added: “Should anyone know of an older veteran in the Hackney area that needs assistance, please contact us. We’re here to help those who have helped us.”

Veterans can call Age UK East London on 020 8981 7124 or email info@ageukeastlondon.org.uk

