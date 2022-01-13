News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Mass vaccination drive in Stamford Hill

Holly Chant

Published: 2:28 PM January 13, 2022
Dr Opat, from Cranwich Road Surgery in Stamford Hill, receiving a vaccine administered by Dr Cerian Choi.

Dr Opat, from Cranwich Road Surgery in Stamford Hill, receiving a vaccine administered by Dr Cerian Choi. - Credit: Screenshot of video by Cranwich Road Surgery

Hundreds of people will be vaccinated this week in Stamford Hill thanks to drives organised by the Jewish Community Council of London (JCC). 

The vaccination drives are taking place at the Biala Shul on Ravinsdale Road. 

The organisation is working in partnership with the NHS and Hackney Council in response to the low uptake of vaccinations among young people in the Stamford Hill community

This week's drive is part of the JCC's ongoing Hassle Free Project designed to make it easier for people to access vaccinations and testing.

There will be separate and culturally sensitive events for men and women over the next few months with support from Jewish vaccinators and medical staff. 

Kosher refreshments and drinks are served at all of events including dishes like Chulant and Kugal at Thursday evening sessions. 

JCC director Levi Schapiro said: "It’s incredible to see so many people are attending these events in order to protect each other."

Follow JCC on Twitter at twitter.com/jccnorthlondon

