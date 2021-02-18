Olympic and Victoria parks cycling programme tackles health inequalities
- Credit: Bikeworks
Hackney residents are invited to take part in a free mutual aid cycling programme for adults, to learn new skills and improve wellbeing.
Community social enterprise Bikeworks has developed a new Cycling for Wellbeing programme for people living in Hackney, Waltham Forest, Tower Hamlets and Newham.
Jim Blakemore, chief executive of Bikeworks, said: "So many Londoners, especially those living in east London, struggle with poor physical and mental health which can impact on their ability to cope with life’s challenges and how they interact as part of a family, community and working life.
"Cycling for Wellbeing has been designed specifically for these individuals to help them get active, get mobile and get back on track.”
The programme was inspired by the NHS' Five Steps to Mental Wellbeing initiative and as a recognised exercise group, Cycling for Wellbeing is one of a few Covid-safe ‘in person’ activities able to operate during lockdown restrictions.
The four-week, eight-session programme will run from February 25 until the summer.
Participants can start the programme at either Olympic Park or Victoria Park.
To find out more and book a place, visit bikeworks.org.uk/cyclingforwellbeing.
