Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Appeal for blood donations to help people with sickle cell disease

PUBLISHED: 14:00 03 January 2019

Eugene Matthew donates blood with the help of donor carer Steph Kaye. Pic: NHS Blood and Transplant

Eugene Matthew donates blood with the help of donor carer Steph Kaye. Pic: NHS Blood and Transplant

Archant

Health chiefs are calling for more blood donations especially from the black community to help cope with a surge in demand from people with sickle cell disease.

What is sickle cell disease?

It is the name for a group of inherited conditions that affect the red blood cells. The most serious type is called sickle cell anaemia.

Sickle cell disease mainly affects people of African, Caribbean, Middle Eastern, Eastern Mediterranean and Asian origin.

People with sickle cell disease produce unusually shaped red blood cells that can cause problems because they don’t live as long as healthy blood cells and they can become stuck in blood vessels.

Sickle cell disease is a serious and lifelong condition, although long-term treatment can help manage many of the problems associated with it.

Source: NHS

NHS Blood and Transplant have rolled out an extra 350 weekly appointments so donors can give blood at sessions across London including Newham, Tower Hamlets and Hackney.

Black people are more likely to have sickle cell disease and many sufferers need Ro group blood.

Over the last three years there has been an 80per cent increase in requests for the rare type.

There is a desperate shortage in London despite 45pc of all potential Ro blood donors living in the capital.

In addition to the extra appointments a donor centre has opened in the West End which has been refurbished to appeal to young donors.

The centre, which is open seven days a week, will provide a comfortable donation experience with free Wi-Fi and plug sockets for people to charge their phones.

To register and book an appointment to donate download the mobile GiveBlood app, call 0300 123 23 23 or visit blood.co.uk.

Most Read

Dead body found on Stamford Hill building site

Emergency services at the scene in Filey Avenue at the junction with Upper Clapton Road. Picture: @999London

New Year’s Eve shooting: Woman in 20s shot in leg at Dalston nightclub

Police at the scene in Kingsland Road. Picture: @MPSHackney

‘Obviously not a Banksy!’: Hackney Police slate ‘imbecile’ who defaced marked car just before busy New Year’s Eve shift

The police car was defaced while cops were dealing with an incident. Picture: MPS Hackney

Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after car hits police officer while being driven wrong way down Stoke Newington street

A police officer was injured after a car drove the wrong way down Stoke Newington High Street. Picture: @automaticdog

Former homeless man becomes London’s happiest bus driver – and thanks Islington charity for helping turn his life around

Pat in his bus. Picture: Alex Grace

Most Read

Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

A crash on New Year's Eve shut the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin.

‘The most distressing part is how it hardens you’ - Community’s anger after scaffolder dies in crash at accident blackspot

The junction of the A140 and Church Lane, near to where a fatal crash occurred on New Years Eve. Picture: Conor Matchett

Man found dead at community centre car park

A body of a man was found at Hellesdon Community Centre car park. Picture: Submitted

Bricks thrown through windscreens as vandals target 22 cars in one night

#includeImage($article, 225)

First glimpse of what Norfolk’s newest Wetherspoons will look like

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

O’s players enjoy being leaders, says proud boss

Leyton Orient boss Justin Edinburgh on the touchline (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Arsenal boss Unai Emery on Blackpool, Mesut Ozil, Aaron Ramsey, possibility of signing Keylor Navas and more

Arsenal manager Unai Emery during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium (pic Dominic Lipinski/PA)

New Years lunch for homeless guests as Orient see off Daggers

Anwar Uddin (left), Emdad Rahman (middle) and Howard Gould (right) with homeless guests at Brisbane Road (Pic: Emdad Rahman)

UK’s largest outdoor fitness festival returns to Hackney for a weekend of activities

Fight Klub fitness class at Hackney Fitness Festival (Pic: Virgin Sport)

Edinburgh happy for ex-Orient full-back Caprice, but hoping for Spurs win

Jake Caprice (far, right) celebrates with his Tranmere Rovers team-mates (pic: Martin Rickett/PA Images).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists