Coronavirus: Confirmed cases in City and Hackney rise to 29

A man on the Jubilee line wearing a protective facemask. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

The number of confirmed coronavirus sufferers in City and Hackney has risen by a third in 24-hours, as seven more people were hospitalised with coronavirus.

There are now 29 people who have tested positive for coronavirus in Hackney and City of London, which share a health authority, as of 9am yesterday, according to Public Health England.

There are 30 confirmed cases in Camden, 29 in Haringey, and 29 in Islington.

The true figure of people who are infected with Covid-19 is likely to be much higher.

The government is only testing patients in intensive care and patients admitted to hospital with the coronavirus, contrary to World Health Organisation guidance, which is that the key in the battle against coronavirus is to “test, test, test”.

The government has called on industry to urgently develop a new test to determine whether people have developed immunity.

Across the UK 103 people have died and 2,626 have tested positive for the virus.

Sixty-five people have recovered from the virus.

Schools in the UK will be closed from tomorrow to try to combat the outbreak.

