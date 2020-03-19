Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus: Confirmed cases in City and Hackney rise to 29

PUBLISHED: 13:31 19 March 2020 | UPDATED: 13:31 19 March 2020

A man on the Jubilee line wearing a protective facemask. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

A man on the Jubilee line wearing a protective facemask. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

The number of confirmed coronavirus sufferers in City and Hackney has risen by a third in 24-hours, as seven more people were hospitalised with coronavirus.

There are now 29 people who have tested positive for coronavirus in Hackney and City of London, which share a health authority, as of 9am yesterday, according to Public Health England.

There are 30 confirmed cases in Camden, 29 in Haringey, and 29 in Islington.

The true figure of people who are infected with Covid-19 is likely to be much higher.

The government is only testing patients in intensive care and patients admitted to hospital with the coronavirus, contrary to World Health Organisation guidance, which is that the key in the battle against coronavirus is to “test, test, test”.

The government has called on industry to urgently develop a new test to determine whether people have developed immunity.

Across the UK 103 people have died and 2,626 have tested positive for the virus.

Sixty-five people have recovered from the virus.

Schools in the UK will be closed from tomorrow to try to combat the outbreak.

For the latest coronavirus news from Hackney and across London follow our live blog here, visit our coronavirus page, or join our Facebook group here.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Coronavirus: 20 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in City and Hackney - although true figure likely much higher

Stock image of woman wearing protective mask. Picture: Rick Findler/ PA

Coronavirus: 13 people test positive for Covid-19 in City and Hackney

Coronavirus is spreading across the UK. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/PA Images

Coronavirus: Hackney Foodbank in desperate plea for food, cash and volunteers

Empty shelves at Hackney Foodbank last month. Picture: Melanie Rochford

Coronavirus: Dalston restaurant owner tells people to stay home after collapsing and being taken to Homerton Hospital

Chef Adam Hardiman at Madame Pigg. Picture: Madam Pigg

South Hackney school criticised after Black student, 14, told not to attend until he changed his fade haircut

Tyrese's fade haircut, which 'contravened' school policy. Picture: Monica Francis

Most Read

Coronavirus: 20 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in City and Hackney - although true figure likely much higher

Stock image of woman wearing protective mask. Picture: Rick Findler/ PA

Coronavirus: 13 people test positive for Covid-19 in City and Hackney

Coronavirus is spreading across the UK. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/PA Images

Coronavirus: Hackney Foodbank in desperate plea for food, cash and volunteers

Empty shelves at Hackney Foodbank last month. Picture: Melanie Rochford

Coronavirus: Dalston restaurant owner tells people to stay home after collapsing and being taken to Homerton Hospital

Chef Adam Hardiman at Madame Pigg. Picture: Madam Pigg

South Hackney school criticised after Black student, 14, told not to attend until he changed his fade haircut

Tyrese's fade haircut, which 'contravened' school policy. Picture: Monica Francis

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Coronavirus live updates: School closures announced

Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire/PA Images

Test your knowlegde with our Leyton Orient quiz

Ruel Sotiriou of Leyton Orient scores the first goal for his team and celebrates during Stevenage vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 1st February 2020

Coronavirus: Premier League clubs seek plan to complete season

A general view of Wembley Stadium

Coronavirus: Confirmed cases in City and Hackney rise to 29

A man on the Jubilee line wearing a protective facemask. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

Coronavirus: Homerton mental health charity needs to raise £15,000 to continue services during outbreak

Mind in the City, Hackney and Waltham Forest offers free services including; counselling services, welfare rights advice services, employment services, and education services to those who most need it. Picture: MindCHWF
Drive 24