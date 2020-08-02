War Horse and His Dark Materials performers help develop PPE guide

The National Theatre production of War Horse. Picture: Brinkhoff/Mögenburg Brinkhoff/Mögenburg

With the help of performers from shows such as War Horse and His Dark Materials, a Hackney charity has put together a guide for healthcare workers to help them cope with wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) for extended periods - and to improve communication with patients.

Clod Ensemble developed its guide based on tips from theatre and film workers who are used to wearing costumes, masks, puppets, animatronics, and prosthetics.

Performing Medicine was created in response to a request from staff at University College London Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (UCLH),

Dr Beth Thomas, UCLH clinical educator in simulation, said: “PPE is uncomfortable, hot and makes communication difficult. When they remove their PPE, they are exhausted. This practical guide will help them to prioritise their well-being and self-care while wearing PPE and will stand them in good stead for the anticipated second wave.”

Click here to find a link to the guide.