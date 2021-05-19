News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette > News > Health

'No particular increase' in Indian and South African Covid cases in Hackney

Author Picture Icon

Holly Chant

Published: 1:41 PM May 19, 2021   
Dr Sandra Husbands, Director of Public Health, City and Hackney

Dr Sandra Husbands, Director of Public Health, City and Hackney. - Credit: Hackney Council

Hundreds of Covid tests in Hackney have been sequenced since the council ramped up testing in areas with variants of concern. 

It reports "no particular increase" in positive tests so far. 

Hackney council has already distributed over 5,500 tests, out of 7,000 households, to monitor the levels of new Indian and South African Covid variants of concern.

It has had about 600 returns after appealing to the public living and working in affected areas. 

These include parts of Shoreditch, around Old Street and Great Eastern Street; and parts of Dalston town centre, around Dalston Lane and Kingsland High Street.

The genomic sequencing used to identify variants takes longer than the initial positive test results for coronavirus, which is usually sequenced within 24 hours. 

It can take a week or longer for a positive result for a variant of concern. 

Dr Sandra Husbands, director of public health for the City and Hackney, explained that by the time the council has received this information self-isolation measures and robust contact tracing would have already taken place. 

There were zero Covid deaths in Hackney in the week ending May 7. 

There were zero Covid deaths in Hackney in the week ending May 7. For up to date local Covid data visit www.hackney.gov.uk/coronavirus-data - Credit: Hackney council

She added: "But this information is still useful to us, as it helps us monitor the effect of the variant on the community, such as its likelihood of spreading or if it makes people more ill than before." 

General local Covid data shows Covid deaths are down to zero in Hackney, in the week ending May 7, and all-cause mortality has been well below the five-year average for weeks. 

Most Read

  1. 1 8 Michelin star restaurants to visit in Hackney
  2. 2 The Repair Shop’s Jay Blades on how he mended his own life
  3. 3 May 17 easing continues amid discovery of new Covid variants in Hackney
  1. 4 Man charged with murder following Dalston shooting
  2. 5 South Africa and Indian Covid variants found in Shoreditch and Dalston
  3. 6 New nightclub Glam to open in Shoreditch in June 
  4. 7 Fatal Gillett Square shooting shines spotlight on crime hotspot
  5. 8 Patrick Anzy: Two more arrests in Dalston fatal shooting probe
  6. 9 All the bus routes that could be affected by strike action next week
  7. 10 Leyton Orient confident next manager will take them to the next level

Hackney also had the second lowest incidence of Covid in London that week, with 10 cases for every 100,000 people.

Dr Husbands says the best way for residents to protect themselves against all variants is to get vaccinated and tested regularly, while continuing to practice "hands, face, space" when leaving home.

The doctor added: “The most important thing we are looking for when testing is if the person has the virus or not, not which variant it is.

"So within 24-48 hours we have the positive test result and are able to let the person know they need to self isolate for 10 days to stop the virus spreading around the community.

"This is our main objective with testing."

Graph showing weekly Covid cases in Hackney.

Covid cases have remained low for several weeks in Hackney. For up to date local Covid data visit www.hackney.gov.uk/coronavirus-data - Credit: Hackney council



Coronavirus
Shoreditch News
Dalston News
Hackney News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Miss London Jessica Kang is competing to be crowned Miss England. 

Hackney's Miss London makes it to Miss England final

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Patrick Anzy

Crime

Patrick Anzy: Two arrests in Dalston fatal shooting investigation

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
A Central East Area police officer, including a number of people from Redbridge and Stratford have been jailed.

Crime

Ex-police officer among group jailed for £850k intercept from rival gangs

Roy Chacko

Author Picture Icon
Patrick Anzy

Gun crime

Dalston shooting victim named by police

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus