Medics to prioritise 17,000 unvaccinated people in City and Hackney
Ed Sheridan, Local Democracy Reporter
- Credit: Hackney council
Hackney’s health network is to prioritise the “considerably high” number of vulnerable people who have not come forward for their second jab.
According to the latest figures in City & Hackney, 17,000 people over the age of 60 or clinically extremely vulnerable are still unvaccinated, putting them at risk of serious illness, hospitalisation, and even death due to Covid.
Health workers in the borough are now focusing on making the jab “available, local and as visible as possible”, according to workstream director Siobhan Harper.
This will include reoffering all those in the top nine most vulnerable cohorts Pfizer rather than Oxford/AstraZeneca.
Briefing councillors, medics and voluntary sector partners at a recent local outbreak board, Harper said: “Our concerns at the moment on the number of people who have not come forward for their second dose, which is quite considerably high. This is a worry for us.
“There are obviously a multitude of reasons behind why that might be. Our approach has been to consider that as our remaining priority."
You may also want to watch:
Harper also stressed that an “ongoing piece of work” continues to be progressing vaccinations for homeless people in the borough.
Figures from May 2021 in the City & Hackney Homeless Covid Vaccination report remain only partial, with Ridley Villas, Cape House and the British Red Cross day centre for destitute asylum seekers and undocumented migrants returning incomplete data.
Most Read
- 1 Hackney boxing champion Kirkland Laing dies aged 66
- 2 Delta Covid strain spreads in Hackney with high rates in neighbouring boroughs
- 3 Phone snatcher admits guilt after robberies in Islington, Hackney and Tower Hamlets
- 4 New Dalston exhibition celebrates social and physical landscapes of London
- 5 Increased police presence in Islington after teenager shot in the head
- 6 5 great places in north London to watch England's Euro 2020 campaign
- 7 Ridley Road market mask hero helps Hackney people through the pandemic
- 8 Hackney could lose Dalston ward to Islington under proposed redrawing of electoral map
- 9 Queens Birthday Honours List 2021: MP Meg Hillier and poet Lemn Sissay among those recognised
- 10 Woman accused of murdering man in Hackney appears in court
However, figures from a range of other sites, capturing 511 people, are low, with 48.9 per cent having been vaccinated with at least one dose and just 28.8pc receiving a second.
Another area of focus for the health network is care home staff; 89.3 per cent of 290 local residents in both older and younger adult care homes have now been vaccinated with at least one dose. This compares to 47.2 per cent of 12,541 eligible staff, with just 14.5 per cent of this number vaccinated with a second dose.
Those aged 25 and over can now book their vaccination on the NHS portal or by calling 119. New appointments on the portal are updated regularly.
www.hackney.gov.uk/coronavirus-vaccine for more information on where to get vaccinated.