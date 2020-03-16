Coronavirus: 13 people test positive for Covid-19 in City and Hackney

Coronavirus is spreading across the UK. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/PA Images PA Wire/PA Images

There are now 13 people who have tested positive for coronavirus in City and Hackney as of 9am yesterday, according to Public Health England.

Only people who have been admitted to hospital are now being tested, so the true figure of people who are infected with Covid-19 is likely to be much higher.

Five days ago there were four confirmed cases in City and Hackney, which share a health authority.

The total in Camden is now 22, while there are 20 in Brent, 11 in Haringey and four in Islington.

In the UK there have been 1,391 positive cases and 35 deaths.

Health secretary Matt Hancock said yesterday that people aged over 70 will be asked in the coming weeks to self-isolate for up to four months, in order to protect them from the virus.

He said coronavirus is 'a very significant challenge' that will 'disrupt the lives of almost everybody' in the UK.

People have been advised to stay at home for seven days if they have a high temperature or a new continuous cough.

For NHS guidance on dealing with the virus, see here.

