Coronavirus: 20 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in City and Hackney - although true figure likely much higher

PUBLISHED: 10:18 17 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:18 17 March 2020

Stock image of woman wearing protective mask. Picture: Rick Findler/ PA

Stock image of woman wearing protective mask. Picture: Rick Findler/ PA

PA Wire/PA Images

There are now 20 people who have tested positive for coronavirus in City of London and Hackney as of 9am yesterday, according to Public Health England.

The true figure of people who are infected with Covid-19 is likely to be much higher.

The figure has risen from 13 confirmed cases yesterday in the two boroughs which share a health authority.

The total in Camden remains 22 and Brent remains at 20, but cases in Haringey have risen by five to 16, and there are another seven cases in Islington bringing the total to 11 confirmed cases.  In the UK there have been 1,543 positive cases - an increase of 152 people since yesterday.

Sadly 20 people died overnight, bringing the death toll to 55.

The government is only testing patients in intensive care and patients admitted to hospital with the coronavirus.

But according to the World Health Organisation, the key in the battle against coronavirus is to “test, test, test”.

Yesterday Prime Minister Boris Johnson said people must stop non-essential contact with others and stop all unnecessary travel.

This means staying away from pubs and clubs, as the number of coronavirus victims escalates.

Up to 1.5 million people with the “most serious health conditions” are being advised to avoid almost all social contact for 12 weeks.

Some 34 countries in Europe have completely shut down their schools, with partial closures in Germany and Finland.  But schools in the UK remain open.

People have been advised to stay at home for seven days if they have a high temperature or a new continuous cough.

For NHS guidance on dealing with the virus, see here.

Join our coronavirus updates Facebook group for the latest news from across north London.

Have you tested positive for coronavirus? Are you suffering from symptoms associated with the virus? Contact Emma at the Gazette newsdesk on Emma.Bartholomew@archant.co.uk

Drive 24