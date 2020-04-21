Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus: 20 deaths in a week at Homerton Hospital as cases hit 568

PUBLISHED: 17:37 21 April 2020 | UPDATED: 17:45 21 April 2020

The Homerton Hospital. Picture: Archant

The Homerton Hospital. Picture: Archant

Archant

Another 20 people with coronavirus have died at Homerton Hospital in the past week, as the number of cases in Hackney and the City hits 568.

NHS data on hospital deaths shows Homerton’s figure has risen to 119 as of 5pm on Monday, up from 99 seven days earlier. The figure includes two more staff members, 78-year-old Sophie Fagan and acute care nurse Michael Allieu, 53.

Last week the hospital said the number of people being admitted with Covid-19 was starting to drop.

At the Whittington Hospital, 91 people have now died after contracting Covid-19.

The national tally has increased by 823 in 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths to 17,337. The true figure is higher, as deaths in care homes or in the community are not counted in government figures.

On Tuesday data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed the number of deaths linked to coronavirus in England and Wales up to April 10 was 41% higher than previously thought. ONS figures reveal 13,121 deaths as of that date, 3,833 more than the daily Department of Health and Social Care tally of 9,288.

The latest statistics on the number of cases from Public Health England (PHE), which are correct as of 5pm on Monday, show a rise of 65 cases in Hackney in the past week, from 503.

Islington has 377 confirmed cases, Haringey has 491 and Tower Hamlets has 560. Brent has the most in London, with 1,238. The actual number of cases is far higher due to the limited number of tests being carried out.

For the latest coronavirus news from across north London join our Facebook group here. Click here for our directory of support groups for people in Hackney.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Hackney Gazette. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Sophie Fagan and Michael Allieu: Two more Homerton Hospital workers die after contracting coronavirus

Homerton nurse Michael Allieu, who has died after contracting coronavirus. Picture: @NursingNotesUK

‘Hundreds’ infected with coronavirus and five dead in Stamford Hill

The Orthodox Jewish voluntary neighbourhood watch group Shomrim has been working with police to encourage the Stamford Hill community to stay at home to stop the spread of coronavirus. Picture: Shomrim Stamford Hill

Coronavirus: Taskforce working with Stamford Hill Charedi community on social distancing

A prayer meeting in Stamford Hill on April 13, 2020, during lockdown. Picture: Nasreen Galiara

Motorcyclist dies after crash in Lower Clapton

Police at the scene of the crash in Pembury Road. Picture: @Garyfoskett

Coronavirus cases at Homerton Hospital ‘starting to drop off’

The Homerton Hospital. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Sophie Fagan and Michael Allieu: Two more Homerton Hospital workers die after contracting coronavirus

Homerton nurse Michael Allieu, who has died after contracting coronavirus. Picture: @NursingNotesUK

‘Hundreds’ infected with coronavirus and five dead in Stamford Hill

The Orthodox Jewish voluntary neighbourhood watch group Shomrim has been working with police to encourage the Stamford Hill community to stay at home to stop the spread of coronavirus. Picture: Shomrim Stamford Hill

Coronavirus: Taskforce working with Stamford Hill Charedi community on social distancing

A prayer meeting in Stamford Hill on April 13, 2020, during lockdown. Picture: Nasreen Galiara

Motorcyclist dies after crash in Lower Clapton

Police at the scene of the crash in Pembury Road. Picture: @Garyfoskett

Coronavirus cases at Homerton Hospital ‘starting to drop off’

The Homerton Hospital. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Spurs duo apologise for breaking social distancing rules

Tottenham Hotspur's Moussa Sissoko rues a missed chance during the Premier League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London.

Arsenal’s Williamson nominated for young footballer of year award

Arsenal's Leah Williamson on the ball against Tottenham (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Tottenham’s Aurier flouts government advice to train with Sissoko

Tottenham Hotspur's Serge Aurier (left) and Wolverhampton Wanderers' Ruben Vinagre battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London.

Australian Foord ‘so excited’ to join Arsenal

Caitlin Foord of Arsenal scores the first goal for her team and celebrates with her team mates during Arsenal Women vs Lewes FC Women, Women's FA Cup Football at Meadow Park on 23rd February 2020

UEFA open to domestic leagues being cancelled ‘in special cases’

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, (right) battles for possession of the ball with Tottenham Hotspur's Davinson Sanchez, (left) during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London.
Drive 24