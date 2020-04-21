Coronavirus: 20 deaths in a week at Homerton Hospital as cases hit 568

Another 20 people with coronavirus have died at Homerton Hospital in the past week, as the number of cases in Hackney and the City hits 568.

NHS data on hospital deaths shows Homerton’s figure has risen to 119 as of 5pm on Monday, up from 99 seven days earlier. The figure includes two more staff members, 78-year-old Sophie Fagan and acute care nurse Michael Allieu, 53.

Last week the hospital said the number of people being admitted with Covid-19 was starting to drop.

At the Whittington Hospital, 91 people have now died after contracting Covid-19.

The national tally has increased by 823 in 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths to 17,337. The true figure is higher, as deaths in care homes or in the community are not counted in government figures.

On Tuesday data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed the number of deaths linked to coronavirus in England and Wales up to April 10 was 41% higher than previously thought. ONS figures reveal 13,121 deaths as of that date, 3,833 more than the daily Department of Health and Social Care tally of 9,288.

The latest statistics on the number of cases from Public Health England (PHE), which are correct as of 5pm on Monday, show a rise of 65 cases in Hackney in the past week, from 503.

Islington has 377 confirmed cases, Haringey has 491 and Tower Hamlets has 560. Brent has the most in London, with 1,238. The actual number of cases is far higher due to the limited number of tests being carried out.

