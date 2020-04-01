Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus: Confirmed numbers of hospitalised cases in City and Hackney stands at 213

PUBLISHED: 11:45 01 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:52 01 April 2020

An ambulance crew await the first patients at the ExCel centre in London which is being made into the temporary NHS Nightingale hospital to help tackle coronavirus. Picture: Stefan Rousseau. PA Wire/PA Images

An ambulance crew await the first patients at the ExCel centre in London which is being made into the temporary NHS Nightingale hospital to help tackle coronavirus. Picture: Stefan Rousseau. PA Wire/PA Images

PA Wire/PA Images

The number of people confirmed to have been hospitalised with coronavirus in City and Hackney has risen to 213 as of 9am on Tuesday, according to Public Health England (PHE).

The number of cases for the two districts, which share a health authority, rose by 24 overnight, and stood at 189 as of 9am Monday, up from 177 as of 9am Sunday.

Islington and Haringey both have 161 cases, and Camden has 143.

Because tests are only being carried out in hospitals, the true number of cases in all areas of the UK is likely far higher.

There were 3,009 newly confirmed cases, bringing the UK total to 25,150 cases – and 1,789 people have died after catching Covid-19.

In total, 134,946 people have been tested for coronavirus in the UK.

At yesterday’s press briefing, Cabinet Officer Minister Michael Gove was asked about personal protection equipment (PPE), and the mismatch between the government’s claim that there is “sufficient supply within the system”, and the concerns of many NHS staff as well as workers on the frontline like social workers and carers who do not feel protected against coronavirus by wearing what’s been supplied to them.

He claimed that hundreds of thousands of eye protectors, surgical masks and gloves were made available yesterday, and signposted any NHS workers to a 24-hour helpline they can call to request delivery of PPE equipment.

Jennifer Harries, the Deputy Chief Medical Officer said the UK has “always had sufficient stocks of PPE equipment, according to guidelines that are amongst the best in the world”.

“I stood here 10 days ago and said we had solved the PPE position, and 48 hours later our distribution issue popped back in again,” she said.

“The distribution element has been a little bit tricky at times and we have now taken a whole strand of the logistics, including with the army’s support actually, out so that we are developing a UK position on that stock and distribution flow,” she added.

Click here to join the discussion in our coronavirus Facebook group.

Click here for a directory of agencies that are helping people during the pandemic.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘Devoted’ father-of-seven NHS worker from Hackney ‘died alone of coronavirus after treating infected patient’

Nurse Thomas Harvey died after treating a coronavirus patient at Goodmayes Hospital. Picture: GoFundMe

‘The Jewish community doesn’t watch TV’: ‘Hundreds’ infected with coronavirus and five dead in Stamford Hill

The Orthodox Jewish voluntary neighbourhood watch group Shomrim has been working with police to encourage the Stamford Hill community to stay at home to stop the spread of coronavirus. Picture: Shomrim Stamford Hill

Hackney Council announces measures to support residents through the coronavirus pandemic

A man wearing a protective face mask cycles in central London, after Prime Minister Boris Johnson has put the UK in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Picture: Victoria Jones/ PA

Somerford Grove stabbing: Three teens jailed for killing aspiring musician Tashaûn Aird

Romaine Williams-Reid, 18, of Erith Crescent, Collier Row, has been convicted of manslaughter. Picture: Met Police

There With You: Directory lists small businesses delivering supplies during coronavirus outbreak

Jenna and Basil Fansa.

Most Read

‘Devoted’ father-of-seven NHS worker from Hackney ‘died alone of coronavirus after treating infected patient’

Nurse Thomas Harvey died after treating a coronavirus patient at Goodmayes Hospital. Picture: GoFundMe

‘The Jewish community doesn’t watch TV’: ‘Hundreds’ infected with coronavirus and five dead in Stamford Hill

The Orthodox Jewish voluntary neighbourhood watch group Shomrim has been working with police to encourage the Stamford Hill community to stay at home to stop the spread of coronavirus. Picture: Shomrim Stamford Hill

Hackney Council announces measures to support residents through the coronavirus pandemic

A man wearing a protective face mask cycles in central London, after Prime Minister Boris Johnson has put the UK in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Picture: Victoria Jones/ PA

Somerford Grove stabbing: Three teens jailed for killing aspiring musician Tashaûn Aird

Romaine Williams-Reid, 18, of Erith Crescent, Collier Row, has been convicted of manslaughter. Picture: Met Police

There With You: Directory lists small businesses delivering supplies during coronavirus outbreak

Jenna and Basil Fansa.

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Schnaderbeck ‘taking time’ on Arsenal contract decision

Viktoria Schnaderbeck of Arsenal (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

ECB reveal emergency £61million funding for counties and clubs

A view of the Old Father Time weathervane at Lord's

Coronavirus London live updates: UK death toll rises by record 381

There are now 1,789 people confirmed to have died from Covid-19. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Coronavirus: Confirmed numbers of hospitalised cases in City and Hackney stands at 213

An ambulance crew await the first patients at the ExCel centre in London which is being made into the temporary NHS Nightingale hospital to help tackle coronavirus. Picture: Stefan Rousseau. PA Wire/PA Images

Mildmay Hospital’s doors have always been open to those in need

The hospital opened in 1892 but Mildmay mission projects began working in east London slums much earlier during the cholera epidemic of 1866. Picture: Mildmay hospital
Drive 24