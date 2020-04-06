Search

Coronavirus: 362 confirmed cases in Hackney and the City

PUBLISHED: 17:04 06 April 2020 | UPDATED: 17:04 06 April 2020

Homerton Hospital.

There are now 362 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Hackney and the City, up by 17 in 24 hours.

The latest Public Health England (PHE) figures show as of 5pm on Sunday there were also 257 cases in Islington, 285 cases in Haringey and 298 in Camden.

There are 51,608 cases in the UK and 5,373 people have died after contracting the disease.

The actual number of Covid-19 cases in the UK is thought to be far higher than these figures suggest due to the relatively low number of tests being carried out.

On Friday the Gazette reported that 32 coronavirus patients had died at Homerton Hospital in the past two weeks.

For the latest coronavirus news from across north London join our Facebook group here. Click here for our directory of support groups for people in Hackney.

