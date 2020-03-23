Coronavirus: 64 hospitalised cases in Hackney and City – as UK deaths reach 281

Confirmed cases of coronavirus in City and Hackney has reached 64, as the total number of confirmed cases in the UK has reached 5,683.

The latest figures from Public Health England are from 9am yesterday morning. The figure has more than doubled since Friday, when it stood at 29.

Some 135 patients have so far recovered the virus, and 281 people have died.

In Islington 54 patients had tested positive, and there were 57 cases in Haringey.

The government has urged people who fall into high-risk categories to stay at home “at all times” during the pandemic.

Children and adults who already suffer from serious health conditions face the highest risk of needing hospital treatment for coronavirus, according to the Department of Health and Social Care.

The Government has strongly advised people who fall into the high-risk categories to exercise “shielding” measures by staying at home at all times and avoid any face-to-face contact for at least 12 weeks.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has warned the police may need to enforce social distancing in the capital if people continue to ignore government advice, after people flocked to parks in groups over the weekend.

He said: “Social interaction leads to the disease spreading, leads to people dying.“Don’t leave your home unless you really, really have to. Work from home, don’t use public transport unless it’s genuinely essential.

“Look out for your neighbours who are elderly and vulnerable. Do some shopping for them, leave it on their doorstep. Only buy what you need, there’s plenty to get around.

“Don’t just do it for yourself, do it to stop the disease spreading. Do it for your vulnerable loved ones who will die if you don’t, do it for the heroic NHS who need our help.

“These are extraordinary times which need and demand extraordinary measures.”

