Coronavirus: 85 deaths at Homerton Hospital as Hackney cases pass 500

PUBLISHED: 18:02 14 April 2020

The Homerton Hospital. Picture: Archant

The Homerton Hospital. Picture: Archant

Archant

More than 500 people have now been diagnosed with coronavirus in Hackney and the City, figures show.

Latest numbers released on Tuesday show that as of 5pm on Monday 503 cases had been confirmed in the two areas.

NHS data also shows as of the same time 85 people have died at Homerton Hospital, with 39 deaths recorded last week. The Whittington in Archway has recorded 69.

It comes as Public Health England confirmed 12,107 people have died in hospitals in England and Wales after testing positive for the virus. This doesn’t include people who have died in the community or at nursing homes.

As of 5pm on Monday there were 326 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Islington, 435 in Camden and 410 in Haringey. But the true figures are likely far higher because only a fraction of the population has been tested for the virus.

There are 93,873 confirmed cases of the virus in the UK and 302,599 total people have been tested for it.

For the latest coronavirus news from across north London join our Facebook group here. Click here for our directory of support groups for people in Hackney.

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work.

Tributes paid to Hackney Orthodox Jewish leader Rabbi Avrohom Pinter who has died of Covid-19

Rabbi Avraham Pinter, the Principal of the Yesodey Hatorah Senior Girls School in Stamford Hill. Picture: PA Media

‘The Jewish community doesn’t watch TV’: ‘Hundreds’ infected with coronavirus and five dead in Stamford Hill

The Orthodox Jewish voluntary neighbourhood watch group Shomrim has been working with police to encourage the Stamford Hill community to stay at home to stop the spread of coronavirus. Picture: Shomrim Stamford Hill

Coronavirus: Newington Green cobbler and his father who co-founded Hackney Cypriot Association both lost to Covid-19

Ahmet Kamil runs High Class Shoes in Newington Green. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

London Fields stabbing: CCTV image released after unprovoked attack on woman in park

Do you know this man?

Hoxton attempted rape: Police appeal for help finding man in relation to attack on woman

A man police want to speak to in connection with an attempted rape in Hoxton. Picture: Met Police

