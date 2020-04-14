Coronavirus: 85 deaths at Homerton Hospital as Hackney cases pass 500

The Homerton Hospital. Picture: Archant Archant

More than 500 people have now been diagnosed with coronavirus in Hackney and the City, figures show.

Latest numbers released on Tuesday show that as of 5pm on Monday 503 cases had been confirmed in the two areas.

NHS data also shows as of the same time 85 people have died at Homerton Hospital, with 39 deaths recorded last week. The Whittington in Archway has recorded 69.

It comes as Public Health England confirmed 12,107 people have died in hospitals in England and Wales after testing positive for the virus. This doesn’t include people who have died in the community or at nursing homes.

As of 5pm on Monday there were 326 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Islington, 435 in Camden and 410 in Haringey. But the true figures are likely far higher because only a fraction of the population has been tested for the virus.

There are 93,873 confirmed cases of the virus in the UK and 302,599 total people have been tested for it.

