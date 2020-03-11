Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus: First two cases confirmed in Hackney

PUBLISHED: 19:58 11 March 2020 | UPDATED: 20:16 11 March 2020

A man on the Jubilee line wearing a protective facemask. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

A man on the Jubilee line wearing a protective facemask. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

Two people in Hackney have tested positive for coronavirus, Public Health England (PHE) has confirmed.

The council says close friends and relatives of the patients will be contacted and given health advice about symptoms, as well as emergency contact details to use if they become unwell in the fortnight after they had contact with them.

No more details will be released, the council said.

Director of public health Sandra Husbands said: 'The first confirmed cases of coronavirus in Hackney were expected, and public health agencies are working closely together to prepare for further cases.

'The risk to the public remains low, but to help manage the spread of the virus, everyone should take simple actions like washing hands more regularly, covering their mouth and nose when they cough or sneeze and avoiding close contact with those who are unwell.

'If you think you might have coronavirus or might have been exposed to it while travelling, you should use the NHS 111 service to seek professional medical advice and support.'

The council says it is working closely with Public Health England and the NHS to control the risk of coronavirus and inform people and businesses of the simple actions they can take to help prevent its spread. Council services are continuing as normal.

Earlier on Wednesday PHE confirmed the tally in the City and Hackney, a joint health authority, was at four, up from two on Monday. The first two cases were both in the City, mayor Phil Glanville had confirmed.

There is one confirmed case in both Islington and Haringey, three in Brent and eight in Barnet in figures which were published by PHE early on Wednesday

There were five in Camden, but this figure has increased to seven as of Wednesday afternoon.

Some 456 people are now confirmed to have Covid-19 in the UK - up 137 from 319 confirmed cases on Monday.

Check out our Facebook group for the latest coronavirus news from across north London.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Coronavirus: Mayor Phil Glanville confirms two reported Hackney cases ‘are actually in the City’

A pod has been set up near the main entrance to Homerton Hospital where patients should go if they believe they are at risk. Picture: Homerton University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

Rushmore Road attempted murder: Cops hunt gang after Costcutter shooting

Costcutter in Rushmore Road where the shooting took place. Picture: Google Street View

Hackney Council wants to spend £10m a year buying back old social homes lost to Right to Buy

A stock image of housing. Picture: PA Images/Dominic Lipinski

Hackney in the 80s: How 12,000 photographs discarded in The Rio’s basement have been brought back to life

The occupation of St Leonard's Hospital in Kingsland Road. Picture: Rio Cinema Archive

‘Almighty crash’ as roof of Arsenal Tavern in Finsbury Park collapses

The roof collapsed at the Arsenal Tavern on Sunday, March 8. Picture: Jane Robertson

Most Read

Coronavirus: Mayor Phil Glanville confirms two reported Hackney cases ‘are actually in the City’

A pod has been set up near the main entrance to Homerton Hospital where patients should go if they believe they are at risk. Picture: Homerton University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

Rushmore Road attempted murder: Cops hunt gang after Costcutter shooting

Costcutter in Rushmore Road where the shooting took place. Picture: Google Street View

Hackney Council wants to spend £10m a year buying back old social homes lost to Right to Buy

A stock image of housing. Picture: PA Images/Dominic Lipinski

Hackney in the 80s: How 12,000 photographs discarded in The Rio’s basement have been brought back to life

The occupation of St Leonard's Hospital in Kingsland Road. Picture: Rio Cinema Archive

‘Almighty crash’ as roof of Arsenal Tavern in Finsbury Park collapses

The roof collapsed at the Arsenal Tavern on Sunday, March 8. Picture: Jane Robertson

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Arsenal’s Montemurro returns to Australia

Arsenal manager Joe Montemurro during Arsenal Women vs Lewes FC Women, Women's FA Cup Football at Meadow Park on 23rd February 2020

McAnuff’s Orient future is in his own hands says boss Embleton

Jobi McAnuff celebrates at the final whistle (pic Simon O'Connor)

Coronavirus: First two cases confirmed in Hackney

A man on the Jubilee line wearing a protective facemask. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

Mourinho: No team could cope with Tottenham injury list

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho (right) speaks with head of first team performance Carlos Lalin

Coronavirus: Four cases of Covid-19 confirmed in City and Hackney

A pod has been set up near the main entrance to Homerton Hospital where patients should go if they believe they are at risk. Picture: Homerton University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust
Drive 24