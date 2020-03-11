Coronavirus: First two cases confirmed in Hackney

A man on the Jubilee line wearing a protective facemask. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

Two people in Hackney have tested positive for coronavirus, Public Health England (PHE) has confirmed.

The council says close friends and relatives of the patients will be contacted and given health advice about symptoms, as well as emergency contact details to use if they become unwell in the fortnight after they had contact with them.

No more details will be released, the council said.

Director of public health Sandra Husbands said: 'The first confirmed cases of coronavirus in Hackney were expected, and public health agencies are working closely together to prepare for further cases.

'The risk to the public remains low, but to help manage the spread of the virus, everyone should take simple actions like washing hands more regularly, covering their mouth and nose when they cough or sneeze and avoiding close contact with those who are unwell.

'If you think you might have coronavirus or might have been exposed to it while travelling, you should use the NHS 111 service to seek professional medical advice and support.'

The council says it is working closely with Public Health England and the NHS to control the risk of coronavirus and inform people and businesses of the simple actions they can take to help prevent its spread. Council services are continuing as normal.

Earlier on Wednesday PHE confirmed the tally in the City and Hackney, a joint health authority, was at four, up from two on Monday. The first two cases were both in the City, mayor Phil Glanville had confirmed.

There is one confirmed case in both Islington and Haringey, three in Brent and eight in Barnet in figures which were published by PHE early on Wednesday

There were five in Camden, but this figure has increased to seven as of Wednesday afternoon.

Some 456 people are now confirmed to have Covid-19 in the UK - up 137 from 319 confirmed cases on Monday.

