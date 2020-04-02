Coronavirus: Homerton Hospital staff thank public for donations as another Clap for Carers to thank them is planned for tonight

Staff at Homerton Hospital are grateful for the gifts donated by the public to thank them for their work battling the coronavirus. Picture: Homerton Hospital Homerton Hospital

Families across Hackney will be joining in a second Clap for Our Carers at 8pm tonight, as frontline staff at Homerton Hospital have thanked the community for the “wonderful support” people have already shown.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Staff at Homerton Hospital are grateful for the gifts donated by the public to thank them for their work battling the coronavirus. Picture: Homerton Hospital Staff at Homerton Hospital are grateful for the gifts donated by the public to thank them for their work battling the coronavirus. Picture: Homerton Hospital

Emotional scenes unfolded across the whole nation last week as people took to their doorsteps in their hundreds of thousands to clap and cheer, to demonstrate their gratitude for the contribution of our NHS workers in the battle against coronavirus.

Tonight’s event will also give a chance to everyone to express thanks to other key workers who have been carrying out vital tasks on the frontline - from all emergency services like police officers and fire fighters, to carers, social workers and postal and shop workers.

Since Homerton Hospital went into “lockdown” last week, a steady supply of pizza, cakes, chocolates and food hampers from local companies and individuals have been arriving as a sign of appreciation for staff there.

Deputy Chief Nurse, Louise Egan, said: “The gifts and donations have been fantastic and we appreciate each and every one of them.”

Staff at Homerton Hospital are grateful for the gifts donated by the public to thank them for their work battling the coronavirus. Picture: Homerton Hospital Staff at Homerton Hospital are grateful for the gifts donated by the public to thank them for their work battling the coronavirus. Picture: Homerton Hospital

She added: “Things we would really appreciate at the moment are hand creams and moisturisers as staff hands have become sore and chapped with the constant washing and sanitising necessary to avoid any cross infections.”

Donations of £3,000 have already been made to the hospital’s official charity, Homerton Hope, which helps pay for extra equipment and research.

A spokesperson said: “We are fine for necessary equipment at the moment thanks to the efforts of our procurement team, and we are looking at staff welfare and keeping morale up so will be coming up with ideas to achieve that soon.”

To donate see homerton.nhs.uk/donate-to-homerton-hope.

Click here to join the discussion in our coronavirus Facebook group.

Click here for a directory of agencies that are helping people during the pandemic.