Mobile coronavirus testing centre returns to Dalston

The test area in Dalston. Pictured (from left) Council staff Nicky and Peter from Adult Social Care, Steve from Civil Protection, Mayor Phil Glanville and the Grenadier Guards. Picture: Hackney Council Hackney Council

A mobile coronavirus testing centre is returning to Dalston.

Eligible people, including key workers and members of their family, can get tested for Covid-19 from today (May 7) to Saturday, May 9.

Only people who meet the testing criteria, are symptomatic and have booked an appointment can benefit from the service.

Pedestrians should use ‘walking’ when asked for their vehicle registration when applying for an appointment.

When the mobile testing centre first came to Dalston on May 1 and 2, mayor of Hackney Philip Glanville said: “This testing facility is, for the first time in an accessible location, and will enable our key workers to get the reassurance of a test and help older people get the support they need.”

Book a test here.

