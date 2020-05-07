Search

Mobile coronavirus testing centre returns to Dalston

PUBLISHED: 12:14 07 May 2020

The test area in Dalston. Pictured (from left) Council staff Nicky and Peter from Adult Social Care, Steve from Civil Protection, Mayor Phil Glanville and the Grenadier Guards. Picture: Hackney Council

The test area in Dalston. Pictured (from left) Council staff Nicky and Peter from Adult Social Care, Steve from Civil Protection, Mayor Phil Glanville and the Grenadier Guards. Picture: Hackney Council

Hackney Council

A mobile coronavirus testing centre is returning to Dalston.

Eligible people, including key workers and members of their family, can get tested for Covid-19 from today (May 7) to Saturday, May 9.

Only people who meet the testing criteria, are symptomatic and have booked an appointment can benefit from the service.

You may also want to watch:

Pedestrians should use ‘walking’ when asked for their vehicle registration when applying for an appointment.

When the mobile testing centre first came to Dalston on May 1 and 2, mayor of Hackney Philip Glanville said: “This testing facility is, for the first time in an accessible location, and will enable our key workers to get the reassurance of a test and help older people get the support they need.”

Book a test here.

For the latest Covid-19 news from Hackney and across London follow our coronavirus live blog here, visit our corona virus page, or join our Facebook group here.

To find more groups, networks and organisations like this in Hackney providing support during the coronavirus lockdown, visit our There With You Essential List.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Hackney Gazette.

