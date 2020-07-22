Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus: Post-lockdown re-opening plans for Hackney’s leisure centres and gyms announced

PUBLISHED: 10:30 22 July 2020 | UPDATED: 10:30 22 July 2020

Clissold Leisure Centre. Picture: David Holt/Flickr/Creative Commons (CC BY 2.0)

Clissold Leisure Centre. Picture: David Holt/Flickr/Creative Commons (CC BY 2.0)

Archant

Plans for re-opening plans for Hackney’s leisure centres and gyms following the coronavirus lockdown have been announced.

Gyms, studios and pools will reopen at Clissold Leisure Centre in Stoke Newington, Kings Hall Leisure Centre in Lower Clapton, London Fields Lido and Queensbridge Sports and Community Centre on Saturday.

The gym and studios at Britannia Leisure Centre in Hoxton will reopen the same day, ahead of the pool which will open at a later date, which Better Leisure - the charitable social enterprise which operates leisure facilities on behalf of Hackney Council - has not yet set.

Anyone who wants to use the facilities must pre-book a one-hour time slot via the Better app or website.

Inside centres, signage and floor markings will assist with one-way access and social distancing. Some gym equipment will be removed to make sure that users can maintain a two metre distance, and some fitness classes will be relocated to sports halls or - weather permitting - the open air.

Swimmers are being told to arrive “beach ready” with their costume on under their clothes to save time and reduce overcrowding in changing rooms.

Gym and studio customers will be encouraged to bring their own drinking water, and mat if needed, and shower and change at home.

A new cleaning regime is being implemented, and customers will be told to wipe down the equipment that they have used.

All Better members will be given access to all Better facilities within Hackney until the situation returns to normal.

Those who don’t feel confident returning to the centres initially or who might have health conditions that put them at higher risk of infection from Covid-19 will be given the option to continue to freeze their memberships. Free access to online fitness and exercises classes will still be available.

Katie Foulger, manager for Better in Hackney, said: “After nearly four months of lockdown, we are delighted to finally have the green light for reopening our leisure facilities in a phased fashion. Keeping people safe is now a shared responsibility and as a leisure operator we will be working in partnership with customers to ensure they have complete confidence when they return.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Hackney Gazette. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Coronavirus: Cases shoot up in Hackney with 51 new Covid-19 infections in two weeks - the highest in London

Sandra Husbands speaking at the Hackney Council health scrutiny meeting

Two teenagers sentenced for racist assault on rabbi in Hackney

The assault happened in Amhurst Park. Picture: Google Maps

Firefighters rush to Hackney flat blaze

The damage after a fire in a Charterhouse Road flat. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Footage of police pelted with bottles at illegal music event

Footage from a Met Police officer's body-worn camera on arrival at an illegal party in Woodberry Down Estate, Hackney. Picture: Met Police

Two youths charged with assulating emergency workers at illegal Woodberry Down block party

Footage from a Met Police officer's body-worn camera on arrival at an illegal party in Woodberry Down Estate, Hackney. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Coronavirus: Cases shoot up in Hackney with 51 new Covid-19 infections in two weeks - the highest in London

Sandra Husbands speaking at the Hackney Council health scrutiny meeting

Two teenagers sentenced for racist assault on rabbi in Hackney

The assault happened in Amhurst Park. Picture: Google Maps

Firefighters rush to Hackney flat blaze

The damage after a fire in a Charterhouse Road flat. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Footage of police pelted with bottles at illegal music event

Footage from a Met Police officer's body-worn camera on arrival at an illegal party in Woodberry Down Estate, Hackney. Picture: Met Police

Two youths charged with assulating emergency workers at illegal Woodberry Down block party

Footage from a Met Police officer's body-worn camera on arrival at an illegal party in Woodberry Down Estate, Hackney. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Many areas to improve says Arsenal boss Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta gestures on the touchline

Covid-19’s ‘decimation’ of Hackney Council’s finances revealed, as government support falls short

Hackney Town Hall:Picture Ken Mears

Coronavirus: Post-lockdown re-opening plans for Hackney’s leisure centres and gyms announced

Clissold Leisure Centre. Picture: David Holt/Flickr/Creative Commons (CC BY 2.0)

Album review: Courtney Marie Andrews – Old Flowers

Courtney Marie Andrews Old Flowers album is reviewed this week

Amhurst Park stabbing: Three arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after Stoke Newington assault

A man was stabbed in Amhurst Park. Picture: @999London