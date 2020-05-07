Search

Advanced search

Protesters demand construction sites close in Hackney demonstration

PUBLISHED: 15:43 07 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:42 07 May 2020

The protest outside Parkhaus. Picture: Fliss Premru

The protest outside Parkhaus. Picture: Fliss Premru

Archant

Protesters staged a socially-distanced demonstration in Hackney calling for building sites to be closed during the coronavirus lockdown.

Trade unionists from the Hackney Covid-19 Collective spent about an hour on May 5 at the Parkhaus development next to Hackney Downs, waving banners and speaking to construction workers - all at a safe two-metre distance.

This was part of the national #ShutTheSites campaign urging authorities, such as the government or Hackney Council, to close down all nonessential developments and protect the health and safety of workers.

“We obviously don’t want to see people laid off without pay and we are hoping companies use the furlough scheme or wherever possible, pay wages,” said George Binette, who is Labour’s Hackney North and Stoke Newington trade union liaison officer, but who was operating in a personal capacity.

“Construction workers are being left at risk needlessly and adding to the number of people commuting on public transport, or if they are in their cars, congestion on the road.

“It compounds the strain on the NHS which has been stretched to breaking point.”

You may also want to watch:

He highlighted that the Scottish government has closed all but essential construction sites, defined as anything necessary for Covid-19-related activities, on April 6.

Parkhaus, which is on Downs Road, is a mixed-use development with 79 residential units and a 45,000 sq ft ‘commercial hub’, according to Stone Real Estate.

George said there are about 50 people working in close proximity at the site throughout a working day.

There was another protest today (May 7) at Britannia redevelopment project, which includes a new leisure centre, secondary school and hundreds of new homes near Shoreditch Park.

A Hackney Council spokesperson said: “We are continuing to follow the government’s guidance on construction sites, and work is continuing where it’s safe to do so and social distancing measures can be firmly enforced. We’re committed to ensuring that workers and residents are safe.

“We will continue to review this closely with our contractors and make decisions on a case-by-case basis, subject to further government advice.”

Union Developments, which manages the Parkhaus site, have been contacted for comment.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Hackney Gazette. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘Giant of Hackney Marshes football’ Jermaine Wright dies aged 46 after contracting coronavirus

Jermaine Wright, a 'giant of Hackney Marshes', has died aged 46. Picture: Hackney and Leyton Sunday Football League

Hackney has third highest coronavirus death rate in country

Views from St Augustine's Tower, looking down on Mare Street and Hackney Central Station and the city on the horizon. Picture: Melissa Page

Homerton Hospital has discharged 250 coronavirus patients, with fewer than 40 still being treated

The Homerton Hospital. Picture: Archant

Hackney police advisory group chair resigns over lockdown wedding

Police have launched an investigation.

Student sentenced to four years in jail for attempted rape in Hackney

Rami Othmane, 21, from Sicily in Italy, was living in Hackney at the time of the offence. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

‘Giant of Hackney Marshes football’ Jermaine Wright dies aged 46 after contracting coronavirus

Jermaine Wright, a 'giant of Hackney Marshes', has died aged 46. Picture: Hackney and Leyton Sunday Football League

Hackney has third highest coronavirus death rate in country

Views from St Augustine's Tower, looking down on Mare Street and Hackney Central Station and the city on the horizon. Picture: Melissa Page

Homerton Hospital has discharged 250 coronavirus patients, with fewer than 40 still being treated

The Homerton Hospital. Picture: Archant

Hackney police advisory group chair resigns over lockdown wedding

Police have launched an investigation.

Student sentenced to four years in jail for attempted rape in Hackney

Rami Othmane, 21, from Sicily in Italy, was living in Hackney at the time of the offence. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Players signed to play in The Hundred have contracts terminated

Essex's Dan Lawrence on the charge against Somerset in the Vitality Blast (pic: Ray Lawrence/TGS Photo).

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, May 7

Wheelchair athlete Tanni Grey-Thompson displays her four track gold medals as she arrived at Heathrow Airport from the Paralympic Games in Sydney, Australia

Indoor rowers urged to take part in One Minute Challenge

Great Britain's Bradley Wiggins (right) in action during the Open Men's 2000m heats during the British Indoor Rowing Championships at Lee Valley Velopark

Boxing: Joshua ‘could return in Middle East’ says Hearn

Anthony Joshua catches Andy Ruiz Jr during their IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO World Heavyweight Championship contest in Saudi Arabia

Virtual running challenge launched in aid of NHS charities together

Last year's relay. Picture: The Great Run Company
Drive 24