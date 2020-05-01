Covid-19 mobile test centre in Hackney now available to eligible residents

The test area in Dalston. Pictured (from left) Council staff Nicky and Peter from Adult Social Care, Steve from Civil Protection, Mayor Phil Glanville and the Grenadier Guards. Picture: Hackney Council Hackney Council

A mobile test centre for Covid-19 is now available for all those who fit certain eligibility criteria such as symptomatic people who are key workers and can’t do their work from home - like shop workers and delivery drivers.

The criteria also includes people over 65 as well as members of their households.

Mayor of Hackney Philip Glanville said: “This testing facility is, for the first time in an accessible location, and will enable our key workers to get the reassurance of a test and help older people get the support they need.

If you are over 65 or are one of the key workers listed on the Government website and are showing symptoms of coronavirus then please register through the website, book a test and get tested.”

The site is located in Dalston and tests will be taking place between 10.30am - 3.30pm this Friday May 1 and on Saturday May 2.

The Council is working closely with the armed forces who are running the pop-up test centre to minimise disruption to local residents.

“Though we are not running the test centres ourselves we are proud to be supporting our military and partners in the health service to help them carry out this vital work in Hackney,” The Mayor said.

Arranging for a test must be done via appointment via the self-referral portal. The mobile test centre will be operational for both pedestrian access as well as drive through access.

To find out if you are eligible for a test click here

Arranging for a test must be done via appointment through the government’s self-referral portal. Click here to access the portal

The government has created a guide to using the self-referral booking system which you can read through here.

The mobile test centre will be operational for both pedestrian access as well as drive through access

Please note: that the booking form is currently reflecting the requirements of the regional test centres. Testing is now open to those fit the updated government eligibility criteria and at mobile test centres pedestrian access is allowed. When registering, type in WALKING when it asks for your vehicle registration if you will be attending on foot.

