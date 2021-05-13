News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Covid retreats from Hackney as some wards see zero cases

Holly Chant

Published: 4:29 PM May 13, 2021   
Hackney has largely seen total deaths in the borough fall below the five year average for 11 weeks with some wards having had no Covid cases last week. 

There were three deaths from Covid in Hackney in the week ending April 30, out of 18 deaths in total from all causes that week.  

In recent weeks, there has been a decrease in Covid deaths in the borough, compared with the 30 or more people dying from the virus each week in January and even higher rates in previous pandemic waves. 

The local figures follow nationwide trends showing a decrease in Covid death. All-cause mortality in England and Wales has been below the five-year average for eight consecutive weeks. 

Wards such as Cazenove, Hackney Central, London Fields and Stamford Hill saw no new cases of the disease last week with most other wards seeing a decrease in incidence.  

More than 91,000 vaccinations have so far been administered in the borough. 

