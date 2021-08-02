Covid cases drop in Hackney for the first time since May
- Credit: Sean Pollock Photographer
The latest figures show Hackney Covid cases have dropped and deaths remain low.
Hackney saw 848 cases in the week ending July 27, down from 1,489 the previous week. This means cases have reduced by 43 per cent.
The last time there was a decrease in cases was on May 4.
People aged 20-39, the group with the highest incidence of the disease, saw the sharpest decline in cases, from 1,142 in the week ending July 20 to 599 last week.
People aged 16-39 in the borough have the lowest vaccination rates, with 51pc vaccinated so far. The proportion of people vaccinated is higher in each age group with people over 50 seeing rates of vaccination above 70pc or higher.
59pc of the population in Hackney has been vaccinated so far.
Bed occupancy rates in hospital had increased in the borough in the week ending July 20, up by 33pc on the previous week.
All-cause mortality is under the five year average and Covid fatalities have remained at zero or one for several months.
