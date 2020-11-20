Hackney GP practice sets up virtual retreat to help people through coronavirus lockdown
PUBLISHED: 11:37 20 November 2020 | UPDATED: 12:41 20 November 2020
Richmond Road Medical Centre
A Hackney GP practice is offering free online yoga, meditation and fitness classes to help people through lockdown.
Richmond Road Medical Centre in Dalston has organised the virtual retreat called Be the Best You with mindfulness and wellness platform Reworked.
Sessions will run over the span of three weeks during November and December, with plans to continue into the new year.
Richmond Road Medical Centre partner, Dr Gopal Mehta, said the idea was part of the practice’s long-standing commitment to promote alternative and holistic treatments alongside traditional medicine.
READ MORE: GP surgery will host virtual yoga sessions to boost health during the coronavirus lockdown
You may also want to watch:
He said: “We want to reach people who may be struggling at home during lock down.
“With all the pressures people are going through, we hope the retreat sessions can really help. Many people don’t have the chance to get out into open spaces for now.
“We hope this gives people a chance to try something different, that they can do at home, to really boost their physical wellbeing and mental health.”
READ MORE: Hackney charity to offer mental health MOTs for World Mental Health Day
The retreat will focus on improving mental and physical health during the ongoing coronavirus crisis by reducing stress and increasing motivation to develop new and healthy habits.
Sessions are open to all and people can join via online video calls.
For more information click here
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Hackney Gazette. Click the link in the orange box above for details.