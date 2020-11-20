Hackney GP practice sets up virtual retreat to help people through coronavirus lockdown

The Richmond Road Medical Team in Dalston. Picture: Richmond Road Medical Centre Richmond Road Medical Centre

A Hackney GP practice is offering free online yoga, meditation and fitness classes to help people through lockdown.

Richmond Road Medical Centre in Dalston will be offering a virtual retreat over the winter to support people during the ongoing coronavirus crisis. Picture: Richmond Road Medical Centre Richmond Road Medical Centre in Dalston will be offering a virtual retreat over the winter to support people during the ongoing coronavirus crisis. Picture: Richmond Road Medical Centre

Richmond Road Medical Centre in Dalston has organised the virtual retreat called Be the Best You with mindfulness and wellness platform Reworked.

Sessions will run over the span of three weeks during November and December, with plans to continue into the new year.

Richmond Road Medical Centre partner, Dr Gopal Mehta, said the idea was part of the practice’s long-standing commitment to promote alternative and holistic treatments alongside traditional medicine.

Dr Gopal Mehta at Richmond Road Medical Centre. Picture: Richmond Road Medical Centre Dr Gopal Mehta at Richmond Road Medical Centre. Picture: Richmond Road Medical Centre

He said: “We want to reach people who may be struggling at home during lock down.

“With all the pressures people are going through, we hope the retreat sessions can really help. Many people don’t have the chance to get out into open spaces for now.

“We hope this gives people a chance to try something different, that they can do at home, to really boost their physical wellbeing and mental health.”

The retreat will focus on improving mental and physical health during the ongoing coronavirus crisis by reducing stress and increasing motivation to develop new and healthy habits.

Sessions are open to all and people can join via online video calls.

