Search

Advanced search

De Beauvoir NHS doctor fighting coronavirus has tyres slashed in ‘targeted attack’

PUBLISHED: 18:07 17 April 2020 | UPDATED: 18:07 17 April 2020

An NHS doctor had his car's tyres slashed and believes it was targeted. Picture: Lynne Cameron/PA Images

An NHS doctor had his car's tyres slashed and believes it was targeted. Picture: Lynne Cameron/PA Images

PA Wire/Press Association Images

An NHS doctor fighting coronavirus was two hours late for work on Friday morning after his tyres were slashed outside his De Beauvoir home.

The Whipps Cross Hospital doctor, who has asked not to be named, believes the attack was targeted because no other vehicles in De Beauvoir Square were damaged.

All four of the car’s tyres were slashed.

After posting about it on Next Door, neighbours said there had been other incidents of NHS workers with signs in their cars being targeted in a similar way.

His partner told the Gazette: “We believe this to be targeted as having spoken to our neighbours, nobody else has had this happen. He obviously uses his car frequently during this lockdown to travel to and from the hospital. There’s no note suggesting this was to stop him driving, but it does feel quite pointed.”

They are now warning others to be mindful and look out for each other.

Last month NHS chiefs warned staff to hide their ID badges because some were being mugged by people out to use their badges to obtain free food and drink available to health workers.

Hackney police have been contacted for comment.

For the latest coronavirus news from across north London join our Facebook group here. Click here for our directory of support groups for people in Hackney.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The Hackney Gazette. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Coronavirus: 85 deaths at Homerton Hospital as Hackney cases pass 500

The Homerton Hospital. Picture: Archant

Tributes paid to Hackney Orthodox Jewish leader Rabbi Avrohom Pinter who has died of Covid-19

Rabbi Avraham Pinter, the Principal of the Yesodey Hatorah Senior Girls School in Stamford Hill. Picture: PA Media

Motorcyclist dies after crash in Lower Clapton

Police at the scene of the crash in Pembury Road. Picture: @Garyfoskett

Jogger turns exercise into art with animal-shaped running routes

The keen runner made a special Easter themed bunny for the holiday and has also created turtle, cat and chicken shaped routes. Picture: Strava

Carer, 61, mugged in Stamford Hill on way to work on Easter Sunday

Rosie Shardlow.

Most Read

Coronavirus: 85 deaths at Homerton Hospital as Hackney cases pass 500

The Homerton Hospital. Picture: Archant

Tributes paid to Hackney Orthodox Jewish leader Rabbi Avrohom Pinter who has died of Covid-19

Rabbi Avraham Pinter, the Principal of the Yesodey Hatorah Senior Girls School in Stamford Hill. Picture: PA Media

Motorcyclist dies after crash in Lower Clapton

Police at the scene of the crash in Pembury Road. Picture: @Garyfoskett

Jogger turns exercise into art with animal-shaped running routes

The keen runner made a special Easter themed bunny for the holiday and has also created turtle, cat and chicken shaped routes. Picture: Strava

Carer, 61, mugged in Stamford Hill on way to work on Easter Sunday

Rosie Shardlow.

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

On this day, April 17, 1961: Tottenham 2 Sheffield Wednesday 1

The Tottenham Hotspur first team pose with the League Championship trophy and FA Cup, both of which they won in 1960-61 to become the first 20th Century team to win the Double: (back row, l-r) Bill Brown, Peter Baker, Ron Henry, Danny Blanchflower, Maurice Norman, Dave Mackay; (front row, l-r) Cliff Jones, John White, Bobby Smith, Les Allen, Terry Dyson

Coronavirus: Fears growing for women’s football

Arsenal's Jill Roord fires goalwards against Lewes in the Women's FA Cup (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Coronavirus: June 30 deadline not raised at Premier League meeting

Detail of the No Room for Racism logo on the matchday ball ahead of a Premier League match

Arsenal’s Evans loving life in new full-back role

Arsenal's Lisa Evans (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Coronavirus: Middlesex Women launch virtual London Championship

Middlesex Women celebrate a wicket during the MCC Women's Day match at Lord's Cricket Ground
Drive 24