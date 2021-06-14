News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Delta Covid strain spreads in Hackney with high rates in neighbouring boroughs

Holly Chant

Published: 2:20 PM June 14, 2021   
A map showing Delta variant cases in the UK. 

A map showing Delta variant cases in the UK in the week ending June 5. - Credit: Archant

Since it first case in Hackney the Delta Covid variant, previously called the Indian variant, has continued to spread with the more contagious strain making up 36 per cent of all Covid cases in the week ending June 5. 

In the same period the UK saw the variant make up 41pc of all Covid cases, down from 42pc the week before but up from 32pc in the week ending May 22. 

There have been 555 Covid cases and 91 Delta variant cases since the variant arrived in the borough in May, with Delta cases making up 16pc of all Covid cases in Hackney during that period. 

While Hackney's numbers are higher than some parts of the country such as Cambridge (3pc) or King's Lynn and West Norfolk (2pc), its percentage of Delta cases is significantly lower than that of neighbouring boroughs. 

Islington saw Delta cases make up 71pc of all Covid cases compared to Hackney's 36 in the week ending June 5.

While Tower Hamlets saw the strain make up 63pc of all cases, Haringey and Newham's figures were at 68pc and Waltham Forest at 63pc. 

