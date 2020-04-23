Search

First coronavirus intensive care patient discharged from Homerton Hospital

PUBLISHED: 13:28 23 April 2020 | UPDATED: 13:49 23 April 2020

Annmarie with the team at Homerton Hospital. Picture: Homerton Hospital

The first coronavirus patient to be discharged from Homerton Hospital after leaving intensive care has thanked NHS staff for saving her life and says she cannot wait to see her family.

Mother-of-three Annmarie Horgle, 55, became critically ill while on life support but thanks to the incredible efforts of healthcare workers she defied the odds and was on Thursday morning preparing to go home.

“I can’t believe I came through it,” said Annmarie, of Greenman Street in Islington. “I’m so lucky, I don’t know why but for some reason I pulled through. I want to thank the staff so much. They looked after me marvellously.

“I can’t wait to go home and see my son and my partner, and my dog. I’ve spoken to them on the phone every day but it’s not the same.”

Annmarie was admitted on March 21 after problems with her asthma and tested positive for coronavirus. Her condition deteriorated and eight days later doctors told her she needed to be intubated.

“I was so upset and nervous,” she said. I was thinking: ‘Am I going to live?’ I told them I wanted to come back.

“The doctor spoke to my partner and my son and they asked me what I wanted to do. I said: ‘I’m going to go and fight for my life’.

“All I remember is having some drips put into me and them telling me to think of a holiday. I thought of going to Clacton-on-sea when I was a little girl.”

While on life support in the intensive treatment unit (ITU) Annmarie became critically unwell and her prognosis was not promising.

But she came through it, and on April 6 was given a round of applause as she was stepped down to the ward. She has since had extensive therapy and treatment from the Homerton’s doctors, nurses, nursing assistants, physiotherapists, occupational therapists, dieticians, phlebotomists and more.

One of the people she struck up a bond with is 21-year-old Georgia Morgan, a second year student nurse who has been working at the Homerton since she was 18 as a nursing assistant. After her university placement was cancelled due to the pandemic, she began helping out on the coronavirus wards at the hospital.

“Georgia is wonderful,” said Annmarie. “She’s so lovely and the care she has given me is amazing. Every time she came on shift she put a smile on my face. She would do anything for me. I’ll be clapping for all of the staff tonight!”

Georgia said: “We are absolutely delighted Annmarie is being discharged home today, as Homerton’s first success story of a Covid-19 patient who required ITU intubation.

“I am immensely proud of all of my colleagues and myself who have worked alongside Annmarie to make this day possible for her. In these difficult times, news like this is what makes it all worth it.”

As of 5pm on Wednesday 121 coronavirus patients have died at the Homerton, including three staff members – Dr Abdul Mabud Chowdhury, Michael Allieu and Sophie Fagan.

Last week the hospital said the number of people being admitted with coronavirus was starting to drop.

Drive 24