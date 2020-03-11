Coronavirus: Four cases of Covid-19 confirmed in City and Hackney

A pod has been set up near the main entrance to Homerton Hospital where patients should go if they believe they are at risk. Picture: Homerton University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust Homerton University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

There are now four confirmed cases of the new straing of coronavirus in City and Hackney which share a health authority.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The figure is an increase of two, since figures were published at 9am Monday morning - but Public Health England (PHE) has not been able to to confirm which of the two boroughs the latest two cases are located in.

'PHE are unable to provide a running commentary of breakdown between boroughs where reporting is shared,' a spokesperson told the Gazette this afternoon.

Hackney's elected mayor, Phil Glanville, who confirmed the two cases from Monday were located in the City, said he too was 'unable to provide an update at this stage'.

The latest figures for City and Hackney, published on a live dashboard, have increased by one since figures published this morning showed three people were confirmed to have contracted the virus in City and Hackey.

There were also one confirmed case in Islington, one in Haringey, three in Brent and eight in Barnet in figures which were published this morning.

There were five in Camden, but this figure has increased to seven this afternoon.

Some 456 people are now confirmed to have Covid-19 in the UK - up 137 from 319 confirmed cases two days ago.

Check out our Facebook group for the latest coronavirus news from across north London.

To stop the spread of Covid-19, Public Health England advises:

- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when you cough or sneeze (Catch it, Bin it, Kill it).

- Put used tissues in the bin straight away

- Wash your hands with soap and water often - use hand sanitiser gel if soap and water are not available. See hand washing guidance

- Try to avoid close contact with people who are unwell

- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

- Do not touch your eyes, nose or mouth if your hands are not clean.