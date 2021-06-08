Government puts back controversial NHS data scheme after concerns

Published: 5:35 PM June 8, 2021

The NHS has put the rollout of a controversial database back to September following concern from patients and health bodies.

Patients had only until June 23 to inform their GPs they did not want to be part of the digital system, which is set to store medical records.

On Tuesday (June 8) the government announced the system will begin on September 1 - having previously been slated to be July 1.

The British Medical Association and the Royal College of GPs had put forward their concerns, while political leaders in Islington and Kilburn also voiced worries.

A nurse using a computer terminal at a hospital. Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire - Credit: PA

Health minister Jo Churchill told MPs this afternoon: “We are absolutely determined to take people with us on this journey, we have therefore decided we will proceed with the important programme, but we will take some extra time."

She added that the government was still committed to the programme, which she said would "strengthen the system" and "save lives".