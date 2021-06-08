News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette > News > Health

Government puts back controversial NHS data scheme after concerns

Author Picture Icon

William Mata

Published: 5:35 PM June 8, 2021   
NHS computer systems were attacked earlier this year. Picture: SashaGalatchenko

NHS computer systems were attacked earlier this year. Picture: SashaGalatchenko - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The NHS has put the rollout of a controversial database back to September following concern from patients and health bodies.

Patients had only until June 23 to inform their GPs they did not want to be part of the digital system, which is set to store medical records. 

On Tuesday (June 8) the government announced the system will begin on September 1 - having previously been slated to be July 1. 

The British Medical Association and the Royal College of GPs had put forward their concerns, while political leaders in Islington and Kilburn also voiced worries. 

A nurse using a computer terminal at a hospital. Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

A nurse using a computer terminal at a hospital. Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire - Credit: PA

Health minister Jo Churchill told MPs this afternoon: “We are absolutely determined to take people with us on this journey, we have therefore decided we will proceed with the important programme, but we will take some extra time."

She added that the government was still committed to the programme, which she said would "strengthen the system" and "save lives". 

You may also want to watch:

Islington News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

90 per cent of the 171 fines issued at London Fields since lockdown began have been for urination. P

London Fields

London Fields alcohol ban proposed to tackle antisocial behaviour

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
PCs thanked for quick action in saving man's life in Hackney.

Knife Crime

Officers save life of man clutching stab wound to the neck

Roy Chacko

Author Picture Icon
Employees outside Iceland's Hoxton store

Hackney Council

'Save Hoxton's Iceland store': Thousands back campaign

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Parked police car.

Four charged with firearms offences after vehicle stop in Hackney

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus