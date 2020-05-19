GP surgery will host virtual yoga sessions to boost health during the coronavirus lockdown

A GP surgery wants to boost health in Hackney with online yoga and meditation classes for all ages and skills. Picture: Wild Thing Yoga Wild Thing Yoga

A Hackney GP surgery is launching free, online yoga and meditation sessions to help people manage their health during the coronavirus lockdown.

The free sessions will be led by Yoga practitioners Wild Thing Yoga. Pictured practitioner Deanne Oliver Pickard Picture: Wild Thing Yoga The free sessions will be led by Yoga practitioners Wild Thing Yoga. Pictured practitioner Deanne Oliver Pickard Picture: Wild Thing Yoga

Richmond Road Medical Centre will host the 45-minute sessions live online, every Wednesday at 1pm starting tomorrow on May 20.

Practice partner Dr Gopal Mehta told the Gazette: “With all the pressures people are going through, we hope these sessions can really help.

“Many don’t have the chance to get out into open spaces right now. We hope this gives people a chance to try something different, that they can do at home, to really boost their physical wellbeing and mental health.”

Anyone with access to the internet can join the sessions which will be led by yoga practitioners Wild Thing Yoga and are suitable for all ages and fitness levels.

Dr Mehta said: “We’ll be getting on the yoga mat ourselves and encouraging everyone – patients, local residents, everyone anywhere to join in online - it’s open to all!”

Links to the sessions will be posted every Wednesday morning on the practice’s website.

The videos will be available for a limited period of 24 hours each week to download and follow later.

Visit https://www.richmondroadmedicalcentre.nhs.uk/ or follow the practice on Facebook @richmondmedicalcentre or on Twitter @RichmondroadMC or Instagram @richmondroadmedicalcentre