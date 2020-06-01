Search

Hackney band opens up about lockdown mental health for mini-documentary

PUBLISHED: 17:21 01 June 2020 | UPDATED: 17:26 01 June 2020

A screenshot from the mini-documentary. Picture: Martin Petty

A screenshot from the mini-documentary. Picture: Martin Petty

Archant

A Hackney-based band have spoken out about the impact of the coronavirus lockdown on mental health in a mini-documentary on YouTube.

Musicians in the band EckoTrigger were due to record a music video for their song Collide before the Covid-19 crisis forced them to take a raincheck.

You may also want to watch:

It was supposed to be about a self-absorbed addict who spirals out of control and is forced to self-isolate.

Undeterred, the band instead decided to film a mini-documentary about mental health in quarantine with their personal experiences of lockdown.

Photographer Martin Petty, who helped create the documentary, said: “The feeling of mental health and isolation from friends and loved ones is affecting so many people in different ways and we hope our photos, trailer, lyrics, and song encapsulate and resonant with people as to exactly that.”

The documentary, which contains explicit language, is available on YouTube.

