Hackney mum and brain tumour patient to walk for charity dressed as duck

Holly Chant

Published: 4:41 PM January 28, 2022
Kelly-Marie Casey and her best friend Susan Brennan will be walking 10,000 steps a day for a month for Brain Tumour Research

A Hackney mum-of-two, who is living with an inoperable brain tumour, will be walking 10,000 steps a day for charity while dressed up as a big yellow duck.

Kelly-Marie Casey has signed up to take part in the charity Brain Tumour Research's 10,000 Steps a Day in February Challenge. 

The family support officer, who works with children with special educational needs, said: “I’m doing this to give something back.

"I’ll be walking around Hackney dressed as Derek the Duck, collecting for the charity along the way. I’m happy to wear other costumes too, the funnier the better.”

Kelly-Marie will be dressing up as Derek the Duck on her walks

Kelly-Marie was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2015 after the left side of her face dropped and she was misdiagnosed with Bell’s palsy.

A biopsy revealed she had a type of tumour called a grade 4 glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) in her brainstem and she underwent radiotherapy and chemotherapy.

But a routine scan in 2020 revealed her tumour had grown and she embarked on another year-long course of chemotherapy, which ended in November last year.

Her follow-up scan is expected to take place next month, with results due in March.

The 38-year-old, who is also a safeguarding welfare officer for Hackney Borough Youth Football Club, said: “I have two boys and it’s hard because they’ve been through this twice now too.

"I don’t like to dwell on the bad bits, we all have enough time to think about dark moments and making people laugh makes me happy so this challenge will be a good distraction."

Kelly-Marie Casey and her best friend Susan Brennan will be walking 10,000 steps a day for a month for charity

The Hackney mum-of-two was first diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2015 - Credit: Courtesy of the Casey family

Kelly-Marie says the challenge "won't be easy" but her best friend Susan Brennan will be walking with her in support of the fundraiser. 

She emphasised the importance of supporting brain tumour research: "It’s going to be too late for me but it doesn’t have to be too late for my children or my children’s children.”

Charlie Allsebrook, community development manager for Brain Tumour Research, said: “We’re really grateful to Kelly-Marie for supporting the campaign and wish her and Susan the best of luck completing it."

To support visit www.facebook.com/donate/469914374517106

Learn more about the challenge at www.facebook.com/groups/10000stepsadayinfebruary2022.

