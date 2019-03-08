Search

Advanced search

Hackney cameraman back from Colombian mountain adventure after army rebels halt challenge

PUBLISHED: 14:07 15 October 2019 | UPDATED: 14:07 15 October 2019

Tom during his challenge. Picture: Red Bull

Tom during his challenge. Picture: Red Bull

Archant

Only a year ago, Thomas Palmer, a 29-year-old cameraman from Hackney, was struggling with severe depression that prevented him from leaving his house.

Tom during his challenge. Picture: Red BullTom during his challenge. Picture: Red Bull

But he has now returned to London from an ambitious adventure in Colombia, where he climbed five of the country's highest peaks and faced dangers like enduring freezing temperatures, trailing through minefields and avoiding being kidnapped and shot by army rebels.

While working as a cameraman on Ross Edgley's Great British Swim, he was inspired by the swimmer's energy and passion, and decided to embark on an adventure himself.

With no previous mountaineering experience, Thomas had originally planned to mount Colombia's top ten highest peaks, but due to extreme weather and some volcanoes being too active, he wasn't able to complete the personal goal.

His final and certainly most strenuous climb was Colombia's highest volcano - Nevado del Huila at 5,750 meters, which only 12 people have ever successfully mounted.

Tom during his challenge. Picture: Red BullTom during his challenge. Picture: Red Bull

You may also want to watch:

After days of hacking through the treacherous forests that surround Nevado del Huila, enduring physical exhaustion and surviving for more than 30 hours without any water or a lot of food, the team received news that cut their adventure short.

The Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) members had set a camp further up the active volcano and were already tracking the team's movements.

To escape being kidnapped or shot by army rebels, Thomas and his crew made the difficult decision to turn back and head home.

"I was disappointed at first but I realised I was looking for a victory in the wrong place. I have personally won with my mental health and that's the most important thing", the mountaineer said.

Thomas, who says he now feels like a totally different person, hopes to inspire others who may also struggle with mental health issues "to set a goal and put themselves outside of their comfort zones".

He now plans to focus on setting up his own mental health charity, which will involve setting up pop-ups around the capital where Londoners can walk in and talk to volunteers about their problems.

To watch a video of Thomas's adventure, visit: RedBull.co.uk/adventure

Most Read

Mohammed Yamin from Upper Clapton jailed for fighting with terrorist group Al Qaeda in Syria

Mohammed Yamin

Well Street man charged with attempted murder after Whitechapel stabbing

Turner Street, Whitechapel. Picture: Google.

‘I don’t have a knife on me. I’m free - that’s why it’s called Freedom From The Streets’: Hackney writer Robyn Travis on making peace and understanding violence

Robyn Travis with his new book Freedom from the Streets. Picture: Shanei Stephenson-Harris

‘Regent’s Canal gasholders should be turned into a museum, not taken apart’ urges East End Waterway Group’s founder Tom Ridge

Bethnal Green No 2 gasholder, captured on December 15 1973. Picture: Malcolm Tucker

Exhibition celebrates history of African and Caribbean hair and style in Britain

One of the images from the We Got Style exhibition. Picture: E. Bellot Archives

Most Read

Mohammed Yamin from Upper Clapton jailed for fighting with terrorist group Al Qaeda in Syria

Mohammed Yamin

Well Street man charged with attempted murder after Whitechapel stabbing

Turner Street, Whitechapel. Picture: Google.

‘I don’t have a knife on me. I’m free - that’s why it’s called Freedom From The Streets’: Hackney writer Robyn Travis on making peace and understanding violence

Robyn Travis with his new book Freedom from the Streets. Picture: Shanei Stephenson-Harris

‘Regent’s Canal gasholders should be turned into a museum, not taken apart’ urges East End Waterway Group’s founder Tom Ridge

Bethnal Green No 2 gasholder, captured on December 15 1973. Picture: Malcolm Tucker

Exhibition celebrates history of African and Caribbean hair and style in Britain

One of the images from the We Got Style exhibition. Picture: E. Bellot Archives

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Arsenal’s Guendouzi on Golden Boy shortlist

Arsenal's Matteo Guendouzi (left) and Watford's Will Hughes battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Vicarage Road, Watford.

Clapton fightback to seal comfortable win over Stonewall

Clapton CFC players slide in the mud to celebrate their win on Non League Day (Pic: Garry Strutt)

Defender Widdowson pleased to finally net his first goal for Orient

Joe Widdowson celebrates with Josh Coulson (pic Simon O'Connor)

Hackney cameraman back from Colombian mountain adventure after army rebels halt challenge

Tom during his challenge. Picture: Red Bull

Chelsea Women 2-1 Arsenal Women: Montemurro disappointed as unbeaten start ended by fellow WSL challengers

Arsenal manager Joe Montemurro before the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, London. Picture: Tess Derry/PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists