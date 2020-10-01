Search

Advanced search

Hackney campaign calls for communities with high smoking rates to kick the habit this Stoptober

PUBLISHED: 11:44 01 October 2020 | UPDATED: 11:52 01 October 2020

SWIM's CEO thinks it's particularly important to quit during the pandemic. Picture: SWIM and NHS

SWIM's CEO thinks it's particularly important to quit during the pandemic. Picture: SWIM and NHS

SWIM and NHS

A Hackney community interest company has teamed up with Hackney GPs to help residents stop smoking.

Workers from SWIM enterprises offered advice about Covid-19 and protective gear on June 15. Picture: SWIMWorkers from SWIM enterprises offered advice about Covid-19 and protective gear on June 15. Picture: SWIM

Support When It Matters (SWIM) enterprises is working with City and Hackney GP confederation to encourage people, especially those from communities with high smoking rates, to quit the habit this month as part of the national NHS Stoptober campaign.

CEO Peter Merrifield said: “It’s not something you want to be doing to yourself during this particular pandemic, and of course, we know about the disproportionality with the Black and minority ethnic (BAME) community and the susceptibility of contracting the disease.

“Naturally we want to promote and drive home the importance of looking after your lungs.”

READ MORE: Firefighters issue smoking warning after discarded cigarette could be to blame for Manor House sixth floor flat blaze

SWIM enterprises is launching a campaign to help pepole from BAME communities quit smoking. Picture: SWIM and NHSSWIM enterprises is launching a campaign to help pepole from BAME communities quit smoking. Picture: SWIM and NHS

In a report published this year, SWIM analysed data from over 300,000 patients in East and South London, and found that Black Caribbean and Bangladeshi men were most likely to smoke and with “high-intensity”.

Patients listed as other white were revealed to be the heaviest smokers with Indian men the least likely to smoke in SWIM’s study.

In addition, more Black Caribbean women and White British or Irish women were shown to be smokers with rates almost double that of their Asian counterparts.

You may also want to watch:

Local statistics differ considerably to national averages with mixed ethnicity people smoking more than any other ethnicity on average across the whole of the country.

SWIM’s study also shows how the prevalence of smoking increases with higher levels of deprivation.

Peter, who quit smoking some years ago, says people from BAME communities are often less likely to join in with stop smoking programmes but hopes the campaign will encourage more people to get involved and raise awareness on the support available locally.

He worries a second Covid-19 spike and increased self-isolation will lead to increase alcohol and smoking consumption and thinks now is the best time to quit.

In June, SWIM outreach team gave out face masks, gloves and hand sanitisers outside Dalston Kingsland Station. The team also spoke to people about the implications of Covid-19 on pre-existing health conditions such as diabetes, hypertension and high cholesterol.

READ MORE: Workers raise awareness about Covid-19 in Dalston

The company’s aim is to help people in Hackney and neighbouring communities improve health, wellbeing and life chances through professional expertise and lived experience.

For free advice and support to quit smoking visit www.smokefreehackney.org/home or call a specialist for free on 0800 046 99 46.

For more information about SWIM visit www.swimenterprises.com/

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Hackney Gazette. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Middlesex head coach Law is backing talented crop of youngsters

Luke Hollman drives the ball for North Middlesex in the Middlesex County Premier Division (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Hackney campaign calls for communities with high smoking rates to kick the habit this Stoptober

SWIM's CEO thinks it's particularly important to quit during the pandemic. Picture: SWIM and NHS

‘It’s really important to keep this flame of live theatre alive’

Maggie Norris

Jailed: Sexual predator who posed as bogus mini cab driver

Atila Ardic. Picture: Met Police

LVRPA commits £250,000 to community programme as part of ice centre redevelopment

Proposed plans for the new twin ice rink at Lee Valley Ice Centre (Pic: Grayling)