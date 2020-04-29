Hackney coronavirus cases rise by 29 in week, with five more deaths at Homerton Hospital

Health minister Matt Hancock was admitted the NHS was not well prepared for the coronavirus epidemic. PA Photo. Pippa Fowles./10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA Wire.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Hackney and the City has risen by 29 in the past week to 597.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The latest statistics on the number of cases from Public Health England (PHE), which are correct as of 5pm on Monday, show a rise from 568 seven days earlier.

Islington has 401 confirmed cases, up by 24, Haringey has 534, up from 491 and Tower Hamlets has 593, up from 560. Brent has the most in London, with 1,328, three more than Croydon. The actual number of cases is far higher due to the limited number of tests being carried out.

NHS data on hospital deaths shows Homerton’s figure has risen by five in a week as of 5pm on Monday, from 119 to 124. The week before the figure rose by 20.

The national tally of hospital deaths has increased by 586 in 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths to 21,678. The true figure is higher, as deaths in care homes or in the community are not counted.

On Thursday Annmarie Horgle became Homerton’s first coronavirus intensive care patient to be discharged.

For the latest coronavirus news from across north London join our Facebook group here. Click here for our directory of support groups for people in Hackney.