Hackney Council launches consultation to develop first ever autism strategy

Hackney Council wants to hear the views, experiences and knowledge of people with autism and their parents, friends, carers and relatives to help make the borough more autism-friendly.

The council says autistic people can face discrimination and feel left out, but it wants to change this by developing its first-ever autism strategy.

The consultation which ends on April 2 is also taking place in the City of London and the terms autistic and autism are being used to cover various descriptions of autism, diagnosed or otherwise, including autistic spectrum disorder, Asperger’s Syndrome, autistic spectrum condition and neuro-divergence.

The council’s health chief Cllr Feryal Demirci, said: “Creating an autism-friendly Hackney is crucial to our goal to ensure Hackney is a place for everyone.”

