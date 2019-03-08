Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Hackney Council launches consultation to develop first ever autism strategy

PUBLISHED: 11:06 15 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:06 15 March 2019

Hackney Town Hall. Picture: Ken Mears

Hackney Town Hall. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

Hackney Council wants to hear the views, experiences and knowledge of people with autism and their parents, friends, carers and relatives to help make the borough more autism-friendly.

The council says autistic people can face discrimination and feel left out, but it wants to change this by developing its first-ever autism strategy.

The consultation which ends on April 2 is also taking place in the City of London and the terms autistic and autism are being used to cover various descriptions of autism, diagnosed or otherwise, including autistic spectrum disorder, Asperger’s Syndrome, autistic spectrum condition and neuro-divergence.

The council’s health chief Cllr Feryal Demirci, said: “Creating an autism-friendly Hackney is crucial to our goal to ensure Hackney is a place for everyone.”

See bit.ly/2ClRaXn.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Stoke Newington building collapse: Man narrowly avoids being crushed by tumbling bricks

Emergency services closed High Street while they cleared away the rubble.

Stoke Newington building collapse: New CCTV footage shows just how close man came to death

Police at the scene.

Cyclists robbed at knifepoint in Finsbury Park

Finsbury Park.Picture:Ken Mears

‘We’ve not closed down’: Stoke Newington Thai restaurant Yum Yum responds after website hacked

Hackers made it look like Yum Yum was now permanently closed.

Marian Court: Families still waiting to be moved from Homerton block as demolition looms

Rahana Begum outside her home. Picture: Polly Hancock

Most Read

Stoke Newington building collapse: Man narrowly avoids being crushed by tumbling bricks

Emergency services closed High Street while they cleared away the rubble.

Stoke Newington building collapse: New CCTV footage shows just how close man came to death

Police at the scene.

Cyclists robbed at knifepoint in Finsbury Park

Finsbury Park.Picture:Ken Mears

‘We’ve not closed down’: Stoke Newington Thai restaurant Yum Yum responds after website hacked

Hackers made it look like Yum Yum was now permanently closed.

Marian Court: Families still waiting to be moved from Homerton block as demolition looms

Rahana Begum outside her home. Picture: Polly Hancock

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

WSL: Arsenal 4 Bristol City 0

Vivianne Miedema of Arsenal (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

O’s expect Telford to try and frustrate in first leg

Leyton Orient's Marvin Ekpiteta celebrates scoring against Wrexham with Jobi McAnuff and Macauley Bonne (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Copper Box to host indoor rowing championships

The National Junior Indoor Rowing Championships are taking place at the Copper Box Arena

Arsenal boss Unai Emery after victory over Rennes sees Gunners ease into Europa League quarter-finals: ‘We can be proud of our supporters and our players’

Arsenal's Ainsley Maitland-Niles scores his side's second goal of the game during the Europa League match at the Emirates Stadium, London.PA

Arsenal Women 4-0 Bristol City Women: ONE WORD PLAYER RATINGS

Arsenal Women beat Bristol City Women 4-0. CREDIT ARSENAL FC
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists