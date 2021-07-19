'Keep your mask on for now': Hackney Covid cases rise again

Published: 1:59 PM July 19, 2021

Residents are being asked to continue wearing masks after restrictions lift today, with cases still rising in the borough.

The latest figures for the week ending July 13 show Hackney has the seventh highest incidence of Covid cases in London, and the number is rising.

Cases rose by 115 per 100,000 people from 947 cases in the week ending July 7 to 1,062 a week later.

This is why Hackney Council is urging residents to keep wearing masks in busy spaces and to follow public health advice. The decision to move to Step 4 of the government's roadmap on July 19 means most legal restrictions have been removed and replaced with guidance.

Cases continue to rise in Hackney but deaths from Covid and all other causes remain low. - Credit: Hackney council

Philip Glanville, Mayor of Hackney, said: “I know that so many people have made huge sacrifices over the last 18 months, but with rates still high and rising in Hackney I’d urge everyone to think of others and act responsibly as restrictions are eased next week.

You may also want to watch:

“My message to Hackney is simple – keep your mask on for now, and help protect those who haven’t been fully vaccinated through no fault of their own, those who are vulnerable to this virus, and the key workers who are continuing to work so hard to keep us all safe."

The majority of new cases and a steep increase is being seen in the 20-39 age group which are among some of least vaccinated, with people 18 years old or over only recently being invited for the jab.

A decision on whether to offer Covid vaccines to under-18s will be made in the next few days yet Hackney cases for the age group 0-19 remain much lower in comparison to the 20-39 age group despite not having been vaccinated yet.

Hackney is one of the top five London boroughs with the highest incidence of Covid cases. - Credit: Hackney council

In Hackney, there are still nearly 16,000 residents over 65 who are particularly vulnerable to coronavirus that are yet to receive their first dose of the vaccine.

With many still unvaccinated and Homerton Hospital seeing a 67pc rise in beds occupied by confirmed Covid-19 patients in one week, Director of Public Health, Dr Sandra Husbands encourages people to think of others as restrictions ease.

Dr Husbands said: “As restrictions are ended by the government, it’s crucial residents remember that the pandemic isn’t over, the virus is spreading rapidly in Hackney and there is still a high risk of infection – especially for people who have not been fully vaccinated.

Hackney Covid cases are rising the most in the age group 20-39. - Credit: Hackney council

“Even if it’s no longer legally required, wearing your mask on public transport and in crowded places is simply the decent and sensible thing to do – to protect yourself, others around you and those who are vulnerable to this deadly infection.

“The best way to protect yourself from coronavirus is to get vaccinated, and I’d urge anyone who hasn’t yet, to book an appointment today so we can all return to normal as soon as possible.”

Despite rising cases deaths from Covid in the borough are at zero or one for months. Deaths from all causes remain below the five-year average.

Deaths from Covid in Hackney remain low at one or zero for several weeks. All-cause mortality has remained below the fiver-year-average for some time. - Credit: Hackney council

There are nine vaccination sites in Hackney, weekly pop-ups, and walk-in appointments available seven days a week at pharmacies, clinics and community venues like places of worship – and even Clissold Park.

Visitors to council buildings will continue to be required to wear a mask, maintain social distancing and sanitise their hands on arrival, and safety measures will continue to be in place in leisure centres, schools and other council facilities.

Transport for London will continue to require masks as a condition of travel on its services, while the NHS will still require them in all healthcare settings like hospitals or GP surgeries.

Residents may find that some businesses and venues may also ask to see a coronavirus vaccine pass to gain entry. It’s easy to get a vaccine pass on the NHS app or website.



