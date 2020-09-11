Search

Hackney Covid testing sites now open to walk-ins

PUBLISHED: 11:49 11 September 2020 | UPDATED: 11:49 11 September 2020

Hackney coronavirus testing centres are now open to walk-ins. Picture: PA/Andrew Milligan

Hackney coronavirus testing centres are now open to walk-ins. Picture: PA/Andrew Milligan

PA Wire/PA Images

Coronavirus testing sites in Hackney are now accepting walk-ins.

The announcement comes after locals found it difficult to book tests online, and public health director Dr Sandra Husbands warned “errors” in the system were sending residents far afield.

Others were falsely told no bookings or home test kits were available.

Locals are advised that if they are unable to book a coronavirus test online or by calling 119, they can visit one of the local government-run testing sites in Hackney without booking an appointment.

There are two testing sites in Hackney - in Dalston’s Bentley Road car park from 8am to 8pm seven days a week; and in Yesodey Hatorah School on Egerton Road, open September 13, 27, 29, 30 and October 1, 18 and 25 from 10.30am to 3.30pm.

For more information, visit https://news.hackney.gov.uk/coronavirus-test-sites-in-hackney/

READ MORE: Coronavirus antibody testing centre launches in Old Street

