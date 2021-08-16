Covid-19 vaccine clinic to open for Jewish community
Specialist Covid-19 vaccination clinics have been set up for the Orthodox Jewish community ahead of the faith’s new year.
Charedi residents have been invited to have their first or second dose of the Pfizer jab in Clapton Common at Liberty Hall, of Spring Hill, this Wednesday and Thursday (August 18-19), from 5-9.30pm.
The event has been organised by Hackney Council and the North East London Clinical Commissioning Group in partnership with volunteer health groups Hatzola and Shomrim. It is also backed by the Union of Orthodox Hebrew Congregations.
With Hackney recently posting one of the capital’s lowest vaccine uptake rates, the council is keen for residents of all backgrounds to get jabbed. Around 60 per cent of adults have now had at least one dose in the borough, compared to 89pc nationally.
Rabbi Herschel Gluck OBE, chairman of Shomrim, added: “As we approach Rosh-HaShanah (Jewish New Year, September 6-8) it is an appropriate time to increase our zechusim-merits.
“By taking the vaccine, we protect oneself and others and facilitate that we should be able to serve Hashem (God) in good health.”
Hackney councillor Chris Kennedy, cabinet member for health, said: “It’s important everybody gets the Covid-19 vaccine to keep themselves, their family and their community safe.
“I’d urge people to come along and ask their local doctors any questions they might have.”
The clinic is open to anyone over 18. The second Pfizer jab must be eight weeks after the first one.
Medical professionals will be on hand to answer any questions about the vaccine.
For more information, visit hackney.gov.uk/coronavirus-vaccine