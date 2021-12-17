Research from the University of East Anglia has revealed that Hackney and City of London currently has the highest R rate in the country - Credit: PA

Hackney currently has the highest R number in the country, new research has revealed.

According to research from the University of East Anglia (UEA), Hackney currently has an R number of 2.02 - meaning each infected person in the borough and in City of London will infect a further two people.

Not only is this reading of 2.02 the highest in England, but Hackney and City of London are the only areas with an R number above 2.

The research - released yesterday, December 16 - is based on figures up until Tuesday (December 14).

As the Omicron variant of Covid-19 continues to spread throughout Hackney, the government has launched a vaccine booster drive to protect people.

According to the latest figures, a total of 412,966 vaccinations have been administered in Hackney and City of London - as of Wednesday (December 15).

Of these, 60,206 have been booster jabs - 20.3 per cent of the eligible population aged 12 and over.