News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette > News > Health

Covid-19: Research reveals Hackney has highest R number in the country

Author Picture Icon

Cash Boyle

Published: 1:00 PM December 17, 2021
Hackney currently has highest R rate for Covid=19

Research from the University of East Anglia has revealed that Hackney and City of London currently has the highest R rate in the country - Credit: PA

Hackney currently has the highest R number in the country, new research has revealed.

According to research from the University of East Anglia (UEA), Hackney currently has an R number of 2.02 - meaning each infected person in the borough and in City of London will infect a further two people.

Not only is this reading of 2.02 the highest in England, but Hackney and City of London are the only areas with an R number above 2.

The research - released yesterday, December 16 - is based on figures up until Tuesday (December 14).

As the Omicron variant of Covid-19 continues to spread throughout Hackney, the government has launched a vaccine booster drive to protect people.

According to the latest figures, a total of 412,966 vaccinations have been administered in Hackney and City of London - as of Wednesday (December 15).

Of these, 60,206 have been booster jabs - 20.3 per cent of the eligible population aged 12 and over.

Most Read

  1. 1 Upper Clapton drug smuggler admits £5.5m cocaine conspiracy
  2. 2 'Audacious' fraudster conned Hackney hotel staff into handing over £80k
  3. 3 Sam Fender to headline huge Finsbury Park show next summer
  1. 4 Jailed: Man who attacked girlfriend in cannabis-induced psychosis
  2. 5 Congestion Charge zone: What is changing and when?
  3. 6 How much does it cost to live near Hackney's best schools?
  4. 7 Covid-19: Research reveals Hackney has highest R number in the country
  5. 8 Wanted: Can these 'high harm' offenders be found before Christmas?
  6. 9 Protests dashed as north London councils approve Edmonton incinerator
  7. 10 Homerton Hospital remains 'busy' as Omicron variant spreads
London Live News
Coronavirus
Hackney News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Tahj Miles and Shantol Jackson as Trainee Officer Marlon Pryce and Sergeant Naomi Thomas in Death in Paradise

TV

'East London is in my heart'

Bridget Galton

Author Picture Icon
Daniel Bilan, David Munday and Esther Afrifa

London Live News

Guilty: North London offenders convicted or jailed recently

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
A government coronavirus advert on a billboard in London

London Live News

Number of confirmed Omicron cases in Hackney revealed for the first time 

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Travel issues in and around Tower Hamlets, Hackney, Islington and Newham

London Live News

Travel: Potential disruptions in central north and east London this week

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon