Mare Street hospice nurse awarded Rising Star award by Royal College of Nursing

PUBLISHED: 09:00 08 October 2020

Nurse Blessing King was awarded a Rising Star Award from the Royal College of Nursing in early October. Picture: St Joseph's Hospice

Nurse Blessing King was awarded a Rising Star Award from the Royal College of Nursing in early October. Picture: St Joseph's Hospice

St Joseph's Hospice

A nurse at a Hackney hospice has been awarded a Nursing Rising Star award from the Royal College of Nursing.

Blessing King works across a range of settings as an Associate Clinical Nurse Specialist at St Joseph’s Hospice in Mare Street (RCN).

She was praised by the hospice’s chief executive Tony Mclean, who said: “Blessing is a passionate and compassionate member of our nursing team here at the Hospice.

READ MORE: St Joseph’s hospice sends out ‘huge’ thankyou for PPE donations and praises unsung heroes

“This is evident in her commitment to patient care and in the way she delivers the care for patients approaching the end of their lives.

“She is a rising star to us here in the Community Palliative Care Team at St Joseph’s Hospice and among her patients in the Community.

“We are very proud to have her on our team.”

The Rising Star award recognises excellence in patient care, innovation and leadership from London’s Black, Asian and minority ethnic nursing community and it forms an important part of the RCN’s Black History Month celebrations.

READ MORE: St Joseph’s Hospice patients delighted to meet Royal visitor

St Joseph’s relies on donations to keep running.

To donate visit www.stjh.org.uk/how-you-can-help/donate-now or follow the hospice @StJoHospice

