Search

Advanced search

St Joseph’s hospice sends out ‘huge’ thankyou for PPE donations and praises unsung heroes

PUBLISHED: 18:30 09 April 2020

St Joseph's Hospice's Chief Exectutive Tony Mclean encourages the public to celebrate the unsung and unseen staff that keep hospitals running. Picture: St Joseph's Hospice

St Joseph's Hospice's Chief Exectutive Tony Mclean encourages the public to celebrate the unsung and unseen staff that keep hospitals running. Picture: St Joseph's Hospice

St Joseph's Hospice

A Hackney hospice appealed to the public for protective equipment after a government coding error left it short of supplies.

St Joseph's Hospice put out an appeal on facebook requesting GP surgeries, schools, dentists, nail bars and other businesses if they had PPE to spare. Picture: St Joseph's HospiceSt Joseph's Hospice put out an appeal on facebook requesting GP surgeries, schools, dentists, nail bars and other businesses if they had PPE to spare. Picture: St Joseph's Hospice

St Joseph’s hospice on Mare Street was running low when it took the “unsual” step of posting an urgent appeal on Facebook for masks, gowns, plastic aprons and sanitiser gel.

Chief Executive and registered nurse Tony Mclean was delighted by the “sterling” community response.

He told the Gazette: “It’s been really touching to know that the community can mobilise in that way - the generosity people have shown has been stunning.”

Tony wants to reassure patients at the hospice and their loved ones that they hadn’t run out of stock when they launched the appeal but had run low. Dentists, schools, universities and labs and nail bars we’re asked to donate personal protective equipment (PPE) as they use similar disposable items.

St Joseph's Hospice sent out a huge thankyou to the public after receiving plenty of donations of PPE.Picture: St Joseph's HospiceSt Joseph's Hospice sent out a huge thankyou to the public after receiving plenty of donations of PPE.Picture: St Joseph's Hospice

Staff at the hospice normally require PPE but the likelihood the hospice would need more has increased as Covid-19 spreads and shortages caused by the pandemic are being felt by hospital staff all over the world.

PPE is distributed using a coded system with hospitals like Homerton being given top priority but Tony says the NHS supply chain which normally supplies St Joseph’s has coded them lower than expected.

You may also want to watch:

Tony recently discovered this with the help of Hospice UK - a charity representing all 220 hospices in the country.

Staff at St. Joseph's Hospice were given parking permits by the council so that they could avoid public transport during the pandemic. Picture: St Joseph's HospiceStaff at St. Joseph's Hospice were given parking permits by the council so that they could avoid public transport during the pandemic. Picture: St Joseph's Hospice

Hospice UK gave a statement on April 1 saying it’s “deeply concerned about the continuing difficulties hospices are facing in accessing appropriate equipment.” They are working with the NHS to resolve supply issues.

Since the appeal St Joseph’s has received plenty of donations and managed to resolve the NHS supply for the time being.

Tony says the council has also been helpful by supplying staff at the hospice with parking permits instead of risking contamination by using public transport.

Tonight at 8pm there will be another round of national applause for NHS staff as the Clap For Carers campaign becomes a weekly event.

Tony wants to make sure people are also celebrating the unseen and unsung heroes that keep hospitals and hospices running – the cleaners, porters, reception staff, caterers, delivery drivers and others.

“We want to celebrate some of those staff that are the unseen, unsung heroes – we couldn’t do any of it without them,” Tony said.

NHS England has been contacted for comment.

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Woman stabbed in unprovoked daytime attack in London Fields

London Fields on Saturday, April 4, the day a woman was stabbed in an unprovoked attack. Picture: Supplied

‘Devoted’ father-of-seven NHS worker from Hackney ‘died alone of coronavirus after treating infected patient’

Nurse Thomas Harvey died after treating a coronavirus patient at Goodmayes Hospital. Picture: GoFundMe

Stop and search powers increased as teen stabbed on Woodberry Down Estate

Emergency services at the scene of the stabbing on the Woodberry Down Estate. Picture: @999London

‘The Jewish community doesn’t watch TV’: ‘Hundreds’ infected with coronavirus and five dead in Stamford Hill

The Orthodox Jewish voluntary neighbourhood watch group Shomrim has been working with police to encourage the Stamford Hill community to stay at home to stop the spread of coronavirus. Picture: Shomrim Stamford Hill

’It’s like a major incident every day’: 32 die of coronavirus at Homerton Hospital and 266 serious cases in City and Hackney

Health Secretary, Matt Hancock at the opening of the NHS Nightingale Hospital at the ExCel centre in London, a temporary hospital with 4000 beds which has been set up for the treatment of Covid-19 patients. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Most Read

Woman stabbed in unprovoked daytime attack in London Fields

London Fields on Saturday, April 4, the day a woman was stabbed in an unprovoked attack. Picture: Supplied

‘Devoted’ father-of-seven NHS worker from Hackney ‘died alone of coronavirus after treating infected patient’

Nurse Thomas Harvey died after treating a coronavirus patient at Goodmayes Hospital. Picture: GoFundMe

Stop and search powers increased as teen stabbed on Woodberry Down Estate

Emergency services at the scene of the stabbing on the Woodberry Down Estate. Picture: @999London

‘The Jewish community doesn’t watch TV’: ‘Hundreds’ infected with coronavirus and five dead in Stamford Hill

The Orthodox Jewish voluntary neighbourhood watch group Shomrim has been working with police to encourage the Stamford Hill community to stay at home to stop the spread of coronavirus. Picture: Shomrim Stamford Hill

’It’s like a major incident every day’: 32 die of coronavirus at Homerton Hospital and 266 serious cases in City and Hackney

Health Secretary, Matt Hancock at the opening of the NHS Nightingale Hospital at the ExCel centre in London, a temporary hospital with 4000 beds which has been set up for the treatment of Covid-19 patients. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Kemme reveals injury frustration at Arsenal

Arsenal's Tabea Kemme during the Emirates Cup match at the Emirates Stadium, London.

Virgin Sport CEO and marathon runner Jessica Frey offers advice on running during coronavirus lockdown

Virgin Sport CEO Jessica Frey. Picture: Virgin Sport

Coronavirus: Middlesex batsman Holden building skill-set in outbreak

Middlesex's Max Holden in batting action against Lancashire last season

EFL hopes to finish season in summer and tells clubs it will take 56 days

The EFL hopes to complete the season in the summer (pic: David Davies/PA)

Campaign created to encourage people to exercise safely during coronavirus pandemic

One of the posters for the Run Right campaign. Picture: Freuds
Drive 24