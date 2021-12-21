Hackney and Islington both in UK's bottom 10 for booster uptake

Islington and Hackney residents are being encouraged to get their booster jab - Credit: PA

Hackney and Islington are both among the UK boroughs where the lowest percentage have received the Covid-19 booster.

With Boris Johnson aiming for all eligible adults to have received the third inoculation by the end of the year, the task is proving trickier in some places than others.

In Hackney and the City of London borough, 74,702 had been boosted - which is 34 per cent of the population. This means the borough has the fifth lowest uptake nationally.

Islington has seen 36 per cent of its eligible population get a booster jab - which puts it eighth from bottom on the percentage list.

A spokesperson for NHS North East London Clinical Commissioning Group - which covers Hackney - said: “We have already provided more than three million Covid-19 jabs across Hackney and its neighbouring boroughs, and we are vaccinating those aged 12-15 and 16-17 as well as continuing to provide first and second doses and making booster doses available to all adults, in line with JCVI guidance.

“The NHS is here to answer your questions and, with the ongoing support of our local partners, we are working to encourage uptake by providing opportunities to have conversations with a GP and increasing access to vaccinations at more than 100 sites across north east London to ensure that no one is left behind.”

Catherine Pelley, chief nurse for Homerton, added in a tweet: “A massive 26,890 vaccines delivered which is a 121 per cent increase on the week before.

“Partnership working to ensure the offer all over the borough. Alongside over 20,000 boosters we also have first and second doses.”

North Central London CCG - which covers Islington - has also been approached for comment.

