Hackney Keep Our NHS Public to host a free screening of Under The Knife at the Castle Cinema

The Castle Cinema is in Brooksby's Walk, Homerton. Picture: Ken Mears Archant

The campaign group Hackney Keep Our NHS Public is hosting a free screening of the film Under The Knife at Homerton's Castle Cinema at 7pm on Tuesday night.

The 90-minute investigative documentary will be shown at 50 venues nationwide. It recounts how Britain's publicly funded national healthcare system has endured 70 years of "political turmoil" since it was founded, and questions how it will survive the present-day crisis. Director Susan Steinberg and producer Pamela Kleinot highlight the covert, creeping privatisation of the NHS in the past 30 years, culminating in the 2012 Health and Social Care Act, which opened the floodgates to private companies.

"Films, like words, can be weapons. This film is a weapon in our struggle to save the NHS," Bafta winning director Ken Loach said. "There should be details of the film in every hospital reception, every GP's waiting room, every community centre.

Register for tickets at undertheknifefilm.co.uk/screenings.