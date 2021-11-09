News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette > News > Health

Painting Hackney Wick orange for men's mental health

Author Picture Icon

Holly Chant

Published: 3:53 PM November 9, 2021
MEUS founder Mark White

MEUS founder Mark White - Credit: MEUS

Hackney Wick will be getting an orange make-over this month by ten top graffiti and street artists raising awareness for men's mental health. 

Hackney-Wick based men's fitness and wellbeing platform MEUS aims to get more people talking about mental health with its Paint The Town Orange event for Men's Mental Health Month on November 20. 

The event will include graffiti art, community runs, a marching band, and live music. It will also raise funds for the charity CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably). 

Founder of MEUS Mark White said: “Hackney Wick is our new home, I have personally been coming to the area for over 15 years and love the history, energy and sense of community so it felt like the best spot for MEUS headquarters.

"This event is hopefully the first of many we can lead on locally here at MEUS, it’s important for me and us to contribute positivity to the locals and demonstrate we are passionate about being part of the community."

You may also want to watch:

One in eight men struggle with their mental health, according to an NHS psychiatric survey (2014), and many find it difficult to ask for help. 

So to spark more open conversations graffiti and street artists will be working side by side on November 20 to create artwork that reflects how they feel about mental health, using orange as the primary colour. 

In partnership with Run Grateful and other local running groups, MEUS will also be inviting the community to take part in a social 5km walk, jog or run.

Most Read

  1. 1 Great Christmas markets in and around north London
  2. 2 'It was like a scene from a movie': Hackney man facing jail for 2017 shooting
  3. 3 Well Street hostel assault: Man due in court charged with murder 
  1. 4 NHS push for Covid boosters and flu jabs
  2. 5 Rooftop igloos open in Shoreditch as Christmas events begin
  3. 6 Meet the bipolar writer who took 12 years to 'perfect' his first book
  4. 7 Nurses save unconscious man on flight to Gran Canaria
  5. 8 More poverty-stricken families than ever, says toy appeal founder
  6. 9 Homerton staff donate to local foodbank to say thank you for community support
  7. 10 Hackney had worst knife crime rate in London, report finds

Mark added: "With the huge history around graffiti and street art, I loved the idea of connecting with the artists in new ways to bring everyone together for a unique experience.

"With a few other bits happening on the day, we are excited about seeing it play out, meeting new people and introducing ourselves.

Mark continued: "We have been overwhelmed with the response and so pleased with the uptake. We are looking forward to starting something that we believe can grow and have a huge impact for years to come.”

Mental Health
Fitness
Arts & Culture
Hackney News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Picture: Paul Bennett.

Bonfire Night

Where to watch the fireworks and more this weekend

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Fireworks in Norwich's Earlham Park, 1997.

Bonfire Night

Clissold and Victoria Park fireworks cancelled due to budget cuts

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Bonfire Night fireworks at North Walsham Memorial Park. Picture: TANYA KNIGHT

Bonfire Night

Where to watch fireworks in North London this weekend 

Juliette Fevre, William Mata and Holly Chant

Logo Icon
Screenshot from State of the River - the fight to save one of the most polluted rivers in the UK by Ian Phillips

Mattresses, tyres, gas heaters and beer kegs: Campaigners raise concerns...

Julia Gregory, LDRS

Logo Icon