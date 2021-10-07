Hackney mental health charity celebrates 40 years of service
- Credit: MindCHWF
A Hackney mental health charity is celebrating 40 years of service this month with a public event in Dalston's Eastern Curve Garden.
Mind in the City Hackney and Waltham Forest will celebrate its 40th anniversary on October 11.
The charity has served the needs of people with mental health problems since 1981, developing from a small care home operator into a professional, recovery focused organisation supporting more than 5,000 people a year.
Vanessa Morris, chief executive of Mind in the City, said she was "incredibly proud" of the work the charity has achieved: "Forty years ago the effects of poor mental health were ignored, today we're on the way to openness and acceptance.
"But our unequal society puts many more people's mental health at risk. We won't give up until everyone experiencing poor mental health gets both support and respect."
Mind in the City's celebratory event at Dalston Eastern Curve Garden will take place on October 11, from 2-5pm.