Hackney mental health charity celebrates 40 years of service

Author Picture Icon

Holly Chant

Published: 2:05 PM October 7, 2021   
Mind in the City, Hackney and Waltham Forest offers free services including; counselling services, welfare rights advice services, employment services, and education services to those who most need it. - Credit: MindCHWF

A Hackney mental health charity is celebrating 40 years of service this month with a public event in Dalston's Eastern Curve Garden. 

Mind in the City Hackney and Waltham Forest will celebrate its 40th anniversary on October 11.

The charity has served the needs of people with mental health problems since 1981, developing from a small care home operator into a professional, recovery focused organisation supporting more than 5,000 people a year. 

Phil Glanville and project directors speak Mind in the City in Hackney for the launch of an LGBTQI+ mental health service.

Phil Glanville and project directors speak Mind in the City in Hackney for the launch of an LGBTQI+ mental health service called Rainbow Minds. - Credit: Holly Chant

Vanessa Morris, chief executive of Mind in the City, said she was "incredibly proud" of the work the charity has achieved: "Forty years ago the effects of poor mental health were ignored, today we're on the way to openness and acceptance.

"But our unequal society puts many more people's mental health at risk. We won't give up until everyone experiencing poor mental health gets both support and respect."

Mind in the City's celebratory event at Dalston Eastern Curve Garden will take place on October 11, from 2-5pm. 

Mental Health
Health
Charity News
Hackney News

