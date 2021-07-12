Hackney MP Meg Hillier says she will will wear her face mask after July 19

Published: 3:33 PM July 12, 2021

A woman gets vaccinated in Hackney along with almost 1,500 residents at a mass vaccination drive in Hackney Central. - Credit: Sean Pollock

A Hackney MP told residents to "embrace" the upcoming July 19 freedoms "with caution" as Covid cases continue to rise in the borough.

Hackney South and Shoreditch MP Meg Hillier warned of the "strongly circulating" Delta variant ahead of the to most Covid restrictions will be lifted.

Ms Hillier said in her weekly Twitter round up: "Just because the government has announced this, it does not mean we are out of the woods.

"The Delta Variant is still circulating very strongly, particularly in Hackney where we are at December levels of infection rates."

The latest data from Public Health England, from the week ending July 6, shows cases in the borough have increased to 878 per 100,000 people, up from 582 the previous week.

Before the UK's third lockdown in January, the country saw a peak in cases in December reaching 936 cases per 100,000 people at its height.

Hackney has seen Covid cases rise this week to similar rates in December. - Credit: Hackney Council

Ms Hillier said she will be continuing to wear her face mask in shops and transport settings and other enclosed areas.

"It is important that we protect those people who have to go to work and do not have the option of not circulating with people," she said.

"So let's be careful because the Delta variant is very infectious and even if you're young you can be quite ill with Covid still. So let's embrace these freedoms but with caution."

Step 4, the planned final stage of the government's roadmap out of lockdown, will see all venues, including nightclubs, reopen with no capacity limits, as well as an end to legal requirements for social distancing, face masks and limits on gatherings.

People will instead be expected to manage the risk of spreading or contracting Covid themselves.

Stamford Hill West, Springfield and Cazenove wards have the lowest Covid infection rates in Hackney. - Credit: Hackney Council

Despite the rise in cases over the last few weeks, Covid deaths in Hackney have remained at one or zero for months. All cause mortality has also largely remained below the five year average for some time.

While vulnerable and elderly populations in Hackney have the highest rates of vaccination, around 80 per cent, younger populations have much lower rates having been offered vaccinations at a later stage. Official figures show the virus is circulating more in younger, less vaccinated groups.

The number of Covid deaths in Hackney have remained at one or zero for months and all-cause mortality is under the five year average. - Credit: Hackney Council

Rates of Covid cases in Hackney are highest among 20-39 year olds. - Credit: Hackney Council