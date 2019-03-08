Hackney NHS mental health chiefs highlight services ahead of World Suicide Prevention Day

World Suicide Prevention Day is on Tuesday, September 10.

Mental health chiefs have highlighted the services available to anyone experiencing a crisis ahead of World Suicide Prevention Day.

There was an average of 16 suicides a day last year and the awareness day on Tuesday aims to highlight the help on offer.

East London Foundation Trust (ELFT) provides emergency mental health care in The City & Hackney.

The trust runs a Walk-in Crisis Cafe in The Raybould Centre in Homerton Row from 6pm to 9pm weekdays and midday to 4pm at weekends. It is free and run by mental health professionals who provide advice and support and are always available for a chat.

There is also the Young people's Mental Health Care in City & Hackney for those aged up to 18. Specialists are placed in A&E departments at Royal London, Homerton and Newham University hospitals from 11am to 11pm weekdays and 10am to 2.30pm at weekends.

A crisis service nurse manager or team leader can be contacted on 0203 222 5600 weekdays from 9am to 5pm.

Then there is the Service User Network (Sun) for anyone experiencing emotional and psychological distress, frequent mood changes, emotional instability, self-harm and/ or having thoughts of suicide.

It is a supportive and therapeutic group to develop self-help management strategies to prevent future crisis, and can also support loved ones.

To find out more, contact Sun on 07508 842 688 or visit the East London NHS Foundation Trust website.

The Samaritans charity provides emotional support to anyone in emotional distress or at risk of suicide.

They can be contacted on 116 123 or online here.

ELFT operates a 24-hour mental health crisis line across City & Hackney. It is free to use and staffed by mental health professionals. The number is 020 8432 8020.

What are the Warning Signs?

Anyone can experience suicidal thoughts at any time in their life. An overwhelming change in circumstances can be to blame but more often than not it is a small thing that can act as a trigger. Outwardly, life can appear to be going on as normal.

It can be difficult initiating a conversation with someone you are worried about, but often just giving people the opportunity to speak about their feelings allows them to start the journey to recovery.